List of K-pop Christmas songs that will sleigh your ears

MANILA, Philippines — In the hearts of K-pop fans, an idol group’s comeback could be as highly-anticipated as Christmas.

After all, some stans may consider themselves lucky enough to even be assured by an annual comeback as certain artists sink into indefinite hiatus.

Then there’s the occasional December release that comes to greet in the holidays.

Whether a full-on comeback with stage performances or simply a direct release, these Christmas-timed tracks by Korean artists serve as a double win for fans hungry for content during the Yuletide season.

BTOB — “You Can Cry” (2014)

"You Can Cry" is the "Jingle Bells" of the forever alone. If anyone should happen to feel sorry for themselves for being single during a time of cuddle weather, this track by the seven-piece BTOB would prove to be good company.

Eric Nam — “Melt My Heart” (2014)

This song can melt even the Grinch's heart. If the opening guitar riffs or Eric Nam's vocals don't do the trick, let the image of the singer in a red sweater warm up your day.

EXO — “Christmas Day” (2013)

Between “Christmas Day” and its counterpart ballad “Miracles in December,” the former takes home the prize for one reason only: suspenders. The wardrobe and choreography clearly betray an otherwise innocent OT12 song.

Girls Generation - TTS — “Dear Santa” (2015)

Santa can't help but be charmed by the vocal powerhouse subgroup of Girls' Generation, comprised by Taeyeon, Tiffany and Seohyun. This track’s emotional intro flies off into uncharted Christmas carol territory a third of the way through, and we're not complaining.

GOT7 — “Miracle” (2018)

This ballad symbolizing the relationship between GOT7 and Aghases is indeed a "Miracle." A rare vulnerability from the members permeates the wintry setting of this song to bless their fandom.

IU feat. Chundung — “Merry Christmas in Advance” (2010)

This enduring song managed to climb Korean charts years after its release and it's not hard to understand why. Many couldn’t help but relate as IU narrates the simple but specific experience of traversing through the snow with one's partner.

Jessica — “One More Christmas” (2018)

Former Girls’ Generation member held her own with this catchy tune asking for "One More Christmas" with a special someone. We couldn’t ask for more.

LOONA — “The Carol” (2016)

It's fun to parade about with HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul's self-explanatory "The Carol" blaring in the background. It's as conventional as carols get, but the girls didn't need to reinvent the wheel to turn the party.

Red Velvet — “Wish Tree” (2015)

One of Irene’s favorite songs they’ve ever done, the moving “Wish Tree” speaks about using three wishes for happiness and longevity in a relationship.

TWICE — “The Best Thing I Ever Did” (2018)

Unlike its predecessor “Merry and Happy,” this isn’t so much strictly a “Christmas” song as it is a holiday song. But the girl group’s message about meeting someone being their best decision is certainly fit for any occasion.