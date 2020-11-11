KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Blackpinkâs Lisa lives the fangirl dream with ideal type Gong Yoo
Blackpink's main dancer and lead rapper Lisa and Korean actor Gong Yoo
Knowing Brothers via YouTube
Blackpink’s Lisa lives the fangirl dream with ideal type Gong Yoo
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Lalisa Manoban, popularly known as Lisa of girl group Blackpink, turns out to be a stan of Korean actor Gong Yoo.

Lisa, originally from Thailand, revealed on variety show “Knowing Brothers” that watching the popular K-drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” helped her improve her Korean significantly.

The titular star Gong Yoo inadvertently helped Lisa out. And he just so happens to be her “type.”

Lisa said she likes the actor for his height, towering at 1.83 m over her 1.67 m figure.

He’s even parent-approved since Lisa said her mom is also a huge fan of Gong Yoo.

The Blackpink member mentioned that her one wish is to be able to take a photo together with him.

In an interview on the KBS show “Entertainment Weekly Live,” the actor found out about the Blackpink member’s love confession and thanked her for watching his series.

“I'm grateful that she watches my work with such affection,” Gong Yoo said in Korean.

He revealed that he had sent Lisa an autograph after learning about her request through an article.

“She requested an autograph so I passed one along...I sent a message of support along with it,” Gong Yoo said, recognizing Blackpink’s international success and hard work.

BLACKPINK BLACKPINK LISA GONG YOO LALISA MANOBAN LISA MANOBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
6 days ago
WATCH: How Park Seo Jun maintains lively, young-looking appearance
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Korean oppa Park Seo Jun let loose his big secret that never fails to get fans swooning.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
7 days ago
WATCH: What makes a person beautiful for Park Seo Jun?
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
Korean heartthrob Park Seo Jun, known for his universal chemistry with female co-leads, revealed his own preference on what...
Korean Wave
fbfb
7 days ago
Fans now know Lee Min-Ho's phone passcode, thanks to his new YouTube vlog
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
Some have even tried decoding the pin’s meaning in a similar fashion to “Rosebud” in the film “Citizen...
Korean Wave
fbfb
8 days ago
WATCH: Unboxing the new Park Seo Jun x BYS makeup collection
8 days ago
To help you get in the holiday spirit, BYS Philippines, in partnership with Korean oppa Park Seo Jun, is releasing a...
Korean Wave
fbfb
9 days ago
G-Dragon roars up for solo comeback
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 days ago
The announcement of the Korean idol’s impending return took the top trending spot on social media even without a tentative...
Korean Wave
fbfb
9 days ago
WATCH: Netflix confirms 'Kingdom' sidequel 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North'
9 days ago
Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, has confirmed the production of Kingdom: Ashin of the...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with