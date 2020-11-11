Blackpink’s Lisa lives the fangirl dream with ideal type Gong Yoo

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Lalisa Manoban, popularly known as Lisa of girl group Blackpink, turns out to be a stan of Korean actor Gong Yoo.

Lisa, originally from Thailand, revealed on variety show “Knowing Brothers” that watching the popular K-drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” helped her improve her Korean significantly.

The titular star Gong Yoo inadvertently helped Lisa out. And he just so happens to be her “type.”

Lisa said she likes the actor for his height, towering at 1.83 m over her 1.67 m figure.

He’s even parent-approved since Lisa said her mom is also a huge fan of Gong Yoo.

The Blackpink member mentioned that her one wish is to be able to take a photo together with him.

In an interview on the KBS show “Entertainment Weekly Live,” the actor found out about the Blackpink member’s love confession and thanked her for watching his series.

“I'm grateful that she watches my work with such affection,” Gong Yoo said in Korean.

He revealed that he had sent Lisa an autograph after learning about her request through an article.

“She requested an autograph so I passed one along...I sent a message of support along with it,” Gong Yoo said, recognizing Blackpink’s international success and hard work.