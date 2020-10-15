Kathryn Bernardo shares reaction upon meeting Lee Min Ho virtually

MANILA, Philippines — Leading Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada Group is injecting more happiness to its 11.11 Shopping Festival today, announcing its partnership with South Korea’s premier leading man, Lee Min Ho.

Mary Zhou, Lazada’s Group Chief Marketing Officer said, “Lazada’s annual 11.11 Shopping Festival, which is our most anticipated and biggest one-day sale of the year, is our way of thanking our consumers by bringing them non-stop happiness. In a year that has been full of uncertainty, we want to capture the imaginations of our shoppers with a regional brand ambassador who can inspire happiness and put a smile on the faces of consumers across Southeast Asia.

“Lee Min Ho’s exuberant, optimistic and encouraging personality resonates with Lazada shoppers. He is loved by fans in this region for his leading roles in popular television series such as 'Boys Over Flowers,' 'City Hunter' and more recently 'The King: Eternal Monarch.' We are thrilled that Lee is Lazada’s Heartthrob and the strong alignment with our brand. Reminiscent of Lazada’s spirit and tagline Go Where Your Heart Beats and signature finger-heart gesture, we continuously inspire and encourage consumers to actively pursue their desired passions which Lee has demonstrated in his career and various social involvement in giving back to the community.”

Lee Min Ho is one of Korea’s top entertainment talents whose popularity has garnered fans all over the world, most recently smashing social media records as the most followed Korean actor across social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Weibo. In addition to his work as a popular actor and endorsement model, Lee is also a humanitarian, working with Worldwide Fund for Nature and the United Nation’s Children Fund, as well as founding PROMIZ, a fund-raising platform to raise awareness and encourage donations for humanitarian and social causes.

Lee said, “I’m excited to join the Lazada family for the 11.11 shopping festival as their first regional brand ambassador. Lazada is known across the region for its innovative and customer-focused approach to online shopping, and working with the Lazada team has been a really fun and creative experience so far. I look forward to introducing more fans and friends in Southeast Asia to the lifestyle platform.”

As part of Lazada’s 11.11 shopping event, Lee Min Ho will star in a television commercial that mirrors his online shopping routine. He favors the convenience and a large trendy assortment to supplement his lifestyle needs ranging from fashion, sports, beauty and wellbeing.

“It is wonderful to see individuals continue to pursue their passions, pick up new skills, and experience the joy of going where their hearts beat through Lazada. I’m pleased to be part of this story and play a role in uplifting spirits and sharing more happiness with my fans and consumers in Southeast Asia,” Lee added.

He also collaborated virtually with Lazada’s local brand ambassadors across Southeast Asia namely, Agnez Monika and Verrel Bramasta in Indonesia, Ayda Jebat in Malaysia, Kathryn Bernardo in the Philippines, Bella Ranee Campen in Thailand and Chi Pu in Vietnam, demonstrating their way of spreading happiness by purchasing parcels of joy for one another.

Lazada Philippines’ local brand ambassador Kathryn Bernardo shared about her experience working alongside Lee Min Ho, “Of course I'm very, very honored!... Super nagulat ako! Hindi ko inexpect na siya 'yung kukunin.”

She also welcomes the actor to the Lazada family, adding, “I want to welcome Lee Min Ho to the Lazada family. Hopefully, ‘pag maayos na lahat to, he can visit us here kasi ang dami niyang supporters dito sa Philippines including me. I am positive that with Lee’s star power, more Filipinos will join in the 11.11 shopping event and learn more about Lazada.”

Zhou shared, “Virtually bringing together both Lee Min Ho and our local brand ambassadors, is Lazada’s way of connecting the community despite being geographically separated. As 2020 comes to a close, Lazada wants to foster a deeper understanding on the power of the commonalities that exist within our diverse community across Southeast Asia, and how we can unite to harness this strength to support each other through challenging times.”

In the latest TVC, consumers will also spot Lazada’s catchy 11.11 jingle, reminding shoppers to “add-to-cart” in order to enjoy the lowest price on Lazada’s biggest one day sale.

This year’s 11.11 Lazada Shopping Festival, shoppers in the Philippines can bag their favorite deals at the lowest possible price at Lazada’s Biggest One-Day Sale.

