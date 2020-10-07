Lee Min Ho is first Korean star to have 20M Facebook, Instagram followers

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Lee Min Ho became the first Korean celebrity to hit 20 million followers on both Facebook and Instagram.

MYM Entertainment, Lee's agency, posted a photo last month when the actor reached 20 million followers on Facebook. Last October 4, the actor's Instagram account also hit 20 million followers.

The actor has also 28.63 million followers on Weibo while he has 3 million followers on Twitter. In total, Lee has 72 million followers in his different social media accounts.

Lee remains as the only Korean artist to achieve such a record, proving his popularity worldwide. Moreover, he was ranked No. 3 among Asian celebrities on the King Choice’s list of the 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebs of 2020 with a total of over 100 million votes.

After completing his mandatory military service last year, Lee Min Ho made his return to the drama world with “The King: Eternal Monarch.” Reports said that he is currently taking a break and reviewing several projects.

He was known for his projects “Boys Over Flowers,” “City Hunter,” “The Heirs” and “Legend of the Blue Sea."