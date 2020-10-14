LIST: These K-drama characters are bad â€” or so we thought

LIST: These K-drama characters are bad — or so we thought

MANILA, Philippines — Every show has that character we did not like at first but grew to love in the end.

Whether it’s because of a redemption arc or a revelation about their dark past, we decided to give these would-be villains a second chance.

Here are some K-drama characters who knew how to get to our soft side and make us fall for their character growth.

Gu Seung-Jun of ‘Crash Landing On You’

Seung Jun (Kim Jung-Hyun) is a conman who originally planned to embezzle from the main character’s family company after it caused the bankruptcy of his own family’s business.

He was initially engaged to Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin), but she rejected him after discovering his ill intentions.

When he went to North Korea to evade arrest, he met Seo Dan (Seo Ji-Hye) whom he developed a romantic relationship with.

In the end, Seung Jun went out of his way to aid his former fiancée’s escape and even sacrificed his life to save Seo Dan.

Jessica Lee of ‘Vagabond’

Jessica Lee (Moon Jeong-Hee) is the president-in-charge of the Asian branch of John and Mark, one of the bidders for the government contract for fighter planes.

She was later imprisoned under charges of illegal lobbying following a mysterious plane crash. When Go Hae-Ri (Bae Suzy) confronted her, she denied giving the order for the crash.

Hae Ri then decided to team up with Jessica to find out the truth behind the corruption and to avenge Cha Dal-Gun (Lee Seung-Gi).

Ahn Jung-Joon of ‘Descendants of the Sun’

Ahn Jung-Joon (Ji Seung-Hyun) is a North Korean commander who was supposed to be on furlough but ended up in a gunfight in South Korea. It was revealed that Commander Ahn used a fake passport.

After being put in the same hospital room as Shi Jin (Song Joong-Ki), Jung Joon's plans were revealed and were actually able to save him.

When Jung Joon attempted to escape, Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) held him at gunpoint. Through a phone call with North Korean Minister Choi, Jung Joon found out that the minister used him as a scapegoat.

Choi Young-Do of ‘The Heirs’

Choi Young-Do (Kim Woo-Bin) was feared as a bully. He was also formerly best friends with lead Kim Tan (Lee Min-Ho) but they ended up as enemies.

He initially picked on Cha Eun-Sang (Park Shin-Hye) to irritate Kim Tan but soon realized his own feelings for her.

It was later revealed that Young Do’s actions were caused by an unhealthy environment, which made him bully people growing up.

Kang Sa-Ra of ‘Beauty Inside’

Kang Sa-Ra (Lee Da-Hee) is the stepsister of Seo Do-Jae (Lee Min-Ki), an airline company director with face blindness.

Sa Ra is known for her intelligence and beauty but is cold and harsh to the people around her.

She always aspires to surpass Do Jae, spotting his weakness to eventually become the successor of their airline business.

Sa Ra’s mission did not go as planned after she met Ryu Eun-Ho (Ahn Jae-Hyun), a prospective priest whom she pursued due to their feelings for one another.