LIST: K-Drama characters who hurt us so good with second lead syndrome

MANILA, Philippines — Did you and your "quaran-fling" not make it? The one who was “the one” for you, but not the other way around?

It's okay because these K-Drama characters feel your pain.

A possible prognosis is second lead syndrome, where someone could be the "bida" in your life while you're just a side character in theirs.

Hallyu fans rooted for these second leads who ended up losing the love of their life to the more prominent first lead character or just a different plot direction.

Kim Jung-Hwan in “Reply 1988”

Despite being clueless at expressing himself and taking risks, it is undeniable that Kim Jung-Hwan (Ryu Jun-Yeol) charmed the show’s fans with his selflessness.

Jung Hwan has always served as a shoulder to lean on for his crush and childhood friend Sung Deok-Sun (Lee Hye-Ri), even if he has never confessed his true feelings.

Through the course of these series, fans were able to admire his genuine affection for Deok Sun, more so when he stepped back for his other childhood friend Choi Taek (Park Bo-Gum) who also liked her.

Baek In-Ho in 'Cheese in the Trap'

It is heartbreaking for the fans to see Baek In-Ho's (Seo Kang-Joon) unrequited love for Hong Seol (Kim Go-Eun), even with how much they have grown together.

In-Ho was able to rebuild his life and be courageous, while Hong Seol finally stood up for herself.

They knew how to be there for each other, which is why it broke our hearts when Hong Seol dated In-Ho's greatest enemy Yoo Jung (Park Hae-Jin).

Choi Young-Do in 'The Heirs'

Choi Young-Do (Kim Woo-Bin) was always misunderstood, especially with how he wooed Cha Eun-Sang (Park Shin-Hye) to irritate Kim Tan (Lee Min-Ho).

But as always in K-Dramas, some characters harbor deep secrets that hinder us from fully understanding them. Young Do did not have a nurturing environment, which led him to bully those around him.

It is no wonder that we shipped Eun Sang and Kim Tan, but Young Do will always have a spot in fans’ hearts.

Go Chung-Myung in “Hotel del Luna”

Go Chung-Myung (Lee Do-Hyun) initially appeared as a traitor. In reality, he was protecting Jang Man-Wol (IU) by roaming as a firefly for over a millennium.

This touching detail showed his determination and loyalty to Man Wol, even though his efforts ultimately were not enough to win the latter’s heart.

Jung Nam-Gil in “Go Back Couple”

Jung Nam-Gil (Jang Ki-Yong) is another strong, cold-hearted second male lead, who has everything and nothing at the same time.

A wealthy and dreamy college senior who often gets in arguments with his father, he seemed to have no interest in girls or dating – until he met Ma Jin-Joo (Jang Nara).

She has naturally allowed Nam Gil to open up, which made him fall for her. Despite his pursuit, it was just not meant to be for them.