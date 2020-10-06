KOREAN WAVE
'Pastillas Girl' says rapper BF lost 'million-peso' deal due to BTS plagiarism allegations
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Flow G and his girlfriend Angelica Yap released their official statements over the alleged copying of BTS’ “Ddaeng,” that was allegedly copied to form the rapper’s “Deym” song to promote a clothing brand.

In his Facebook page, Flow G said he used “generic" flow, words and beat for his song with Skusta Clee.

 

Gumamit ako ng “generic flow” “generic words” at “generic beat” na pinagawa ko kay Flip-D para sa promotion video ng...

Posted by Archie Dela Cruz on Monday, October 5, 2020

 

“Gumamit ako ng 'generic flow' 'generic words' at 'generic beat' na pinagawa ko kay Flip-D para sa promotion video ng sarili kong brand,” he said.

“Sorry sa mga fans na ibang klase sumuporta sa mga idolo nila. Di ko kayo masisisi kung anong pumapasok sa isip nyo. Wag kayo mag alala naiintindihan ko kayo. Sana lahat ng taga hanga ganyan sumuporta,” he added.

Angelica, meanwhile, took to her Twitter account to address the issue.

“Even though I'm not a K-pop fan, I truly respect and admire everyone that is. But for the record, Ddaeng isa great song, and I/we haven't heard it until now. I wish we had heard it sooner so we could've avoided this misunderstanding,” wrote Angelica, who rose to fame as "Pastillas Girl" in the ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime."

She also said that her boyfriend’s song was created from scratch as she was there during the creation of the song.

 “I know deep in my core that the similarity of the song is unintentional. We apologize if we offended some of you in any way,” she said.

 

 

Angelica also said that Flow G lost a million-peso deal because of the controversy.

“My man lost a million-peso deal today because of this and that's okay. All respect for him on how he's handling everything positively,” she said.

“I just hope and pray that as human, may we never forget to still be compassionate to others and let the kindness in your hearts remain. God bless everyone."

