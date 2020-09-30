WATCH: How to have Korean eyebrows

MANILA, Philippines — Want to achieve your favorite Korean star's eyebrows?

Manila-born Strokes Beauty Lab released this month The Brow Artist Collection, its own line of brow beauty products that promise to bring microblading artistry in the hands of millions.

WATCH: Strokes' Korean eyebrow tutorial video

After years of only being a ruler away from 30,000 brows, founder and Chief Executive Officer Momoi Supe decided to use his authority on brow beauty to create cosmetic products that would embody the expertise and value of diversity he gained from experience. In doing so, the products are able to cater to a quality-deserving and diverse market through its calibre and shade range.

Designed in California and made in China using responsibly sourced global ingredients, the clean, conscious, mostly EWG compliant, and cruelty free products boast of premium quality. The Brow Artist Collection consists of five brow beauty products. Starting off with the anchor product of the collection, the “I am strong” and “I am bold” Microblade Pen Perfector features a distinctive bleed-proof and long-wearing formula, and was designed to amplify natural eyebrow strokes by beautifying it to its top brow-game potential. Inspired by the Japanese art of precision, it is a detailing pen that fills in and defines natural-looking brows. Its ultra-fine brush tip creates the thinnest hair-like strokes for microblade-worthy effects without the blade.

Another highlight of the collection is the Brow Painter, a waterproof, smudge-proof and long-wearing brow shading pen that fills in and defines natural-looking brows. The translucent formula and sheer finish provide the freedom to define brows without overdoing it. Meanwhile, the Brow Sculptor Duo is an easy-to-apply waterproof microfine brow pencil that combines the benefits of powder, pencil and wax to effortlessly fill brows. The double-ended component also comes with a spoolie brush to blend and groom brows into place. The 1.4mm tip provides complete control for naturally defined brows.

Next is the Brow Colorist, a tinting pomade that instantly builds color and volume. Paired with a unique dual-sided brush for varying intensities, this fade-proof, clump-free formula provides the freedom to untame or boldly define the brows.

Last on the lineup is the Brow Fixer, a strong-holding and long-wearing invisible brow gel that instantly shapes and sets hairs in place for effortless definition. Paired with a custom dual-sided brush that coats brow hairs from root to tip, this formula provides lasting, flake-proof wear with just one sweep.

All infused with vitamin C, hydrolyzed rice proteins and hyaluronic compounds to volumize brows, the collection’s proprietary modern formula provides perfect strokes all day against water, sweat and humidity using modern and advanced water-resistant technology.

“Beauty need not be expensive all the time,” said Momoi. “I want to elevate the taste and expectation of our market because in reality, they can purchase products for less than 500 pesos and still get the quality they want and deserve.”

Momoi dubs the collection as a “DIY version” of the services offered by Strokes Eye Beauty Studio by Momoi Supe, established in 2015 as the pioneer eye beauty studio in the country, that mainly catered to eyebrow and eyelash beauty needs.

Of the collection’s overall vision, Momoi said that he “wants to make the art of microblading and eyebrow permanent makeup available to everyone by creating its product counterpart of the highest quality marketed at the best price.”

The company’s permanent makeup artists, headed by Momoi, are actual experienced makeup artists to begin with, and this gives them a deeper understanding and experience on eyebrow structure and makeup.

Momoi created these products with the thought of “wanting the public to create different brow looks for different occasions using a single product or together with other products in the collection."

In preparation for its September 2020 launch, Strokes became one of the select few Filipino brands to work with globally prominent creative talents from New York to shoot its campaign. Among the talents were New York-based Filipino Creative Director Audie Umali, who has worked with several luxury brands in New York, London and Paris; international makeup artist Misha Shahzada; Merille Raagas, Filipina model from STATE Management; Haejin Lee, the Korean stunner from Wilhelmina Models; and other models and creatives to keep an eye out for.

The beauty brand has also been featured in several international publications such as UK-based beauty magazine Urbanista, New York site The Daily Scanner, and in other parts of the world like South Korea, the Middle East and the United States. — Video from Strokes via YouTube

