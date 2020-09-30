Selena Gomez reposts Barbie Forteza, AC Bonifacio's 'Ice Cream' dance covers

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino celebrities AC Bonifacio and Barbie Forteza caught the attention of international pop star Selena Gomez after they danced to "Ice Cream," her latest single with K-Pop superstar group Blackpink.

Selena reposted dance covers from around the world, including those by AC and Barbie.

WATCH: American pop star Selena Gomez reposted the #IceCream dance covers of Pinay celebrities AC Bonifacio and Barbie Forteza, alongside other content creators, on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.



AC's dance cover of the song, posted last September 4 on her Instagram, was featured on Selena’s Instagram story yesterday.

Meanwhile, Barbie’s dance cover, posted last August 30, was featured also on Selena’s IG story yesterday.

“Uwian na talaga, may nanalo na ???? LOOK: American singer #SelenaGomez reposts Kapuso Primetime Princess #BarbieForteza’s #IceCreamDanceChallenge on her IG stories,” GMA 7 posted on their Instagram account.

In an interview with "24 Oras" aired last night, Barbie was ecstatic for being noticed by one of her most favorite stars.

“Akala ko pa prank or hindi talaga si Selena. 'Tapos nu'ng unti-unti nang nagsi-sink in sa 'kin, sobrang kinilig ako. Kasi siyempre, isa sa mga idol ko talaga si Selena Gomez,” Barbie said.

“Very interactive s'ya sa kanyang supporters na napapansin niya 'yung small efforts namin, mga dance covers ganyan. Talagang ina-acknowledge niya.”

Likewise, AC gushed about the acknowledgement in her social media accounts.

“We got featured on Selena Gomez’s story. That’s crazy,” she said.

AC recently impressed Blackpink with her “How You Like That” music video. The group awarded her second prize in their dance cover contest.

