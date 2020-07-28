AC Bonifacio bags silver in Blackpink's 'How You Like That?' dance contest

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya performer AC Bonifacio on Tuesday afternoon was recognized as the second prize winner of K-pop girl group Blackpink's official dance cover contest for their song "How You Like That?"



The dancer immediately trended afterward, with fans saying “Congrats AC” for her achievement.

WOW OMG 2ND PLACE!!!! Congrats Ac and also to the whole team. You deserve it!!! So proud of you!!! I LOVE YOU ?????? @BonifacioAc @ygent_official pic.twitter.com/neaEFmo4Q3 — ???? (@acnadrianne) July 28, 2020

Congrats Ac and to your team as well ???? @BonifacioAc ???????? pic.twitter.com/thapxNaYdq — rubyjane ???? (@jenniexxkk) July 28, 2020

"IDK WHAT TO DO THE WHOLE TEAM AND I ARE TOGETHER CRYING IDK WHAT TO DO WAIT WAIT WAIT," AC reacted to the good news in an Instagram story.

The 17-year-old's winning solo dance cover posted at the beginning of the month now has over three million YouTube views.