COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Scene from AC Bonifacio's "How You Like That?" dance cover
AC Bonifacio via YouTube, screen grab
AC Bonifacio bags silver in Blackpink's 'How You Like That?' dance contest
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya performer AC Bonifacio on Tuesday afternoon was recognized as the second prize winner of K-pop girl group Blackpink's official dance cover contest for their song "How You Like That?"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

[BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ DANCE COVER CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT]? ? This is an announcement of the winners for [BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ DANCE COVER CONTEST]!? ? We would like to thank everyone for your dedicated interest and participation. ? With gratitude, we have selected 2 extra teams for the Special Award, in addition to the original 3 winning teams. ? A small gift will be provided to the winners of the Special Award. ? ? ????GRAND PRIZE WINNER : PREMIUM DANCE STUDIO - YEMIN BOSS? (https://youtu.be/aP867B_Alsk)? ? ????2ND PRIZE WINNER : Andree Bonifacio? (https://youtu.be/k_8vyomYE7E)? ? ????3RD PRIZE WINNER : B-Wild OFFICIAL? (https://youtu.be/OSA9vlyP9YM)? ? ????SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS : T.B. Unicorns / Mikayla Channel? (https://youtu.be/aois3Q7VlSo)? (https://youtu.be/GKfdXgsGzo0)? ? We would like to congratulate all five teams, and once again thank everyone who participated! ? ? Each team’s prize and gift will be rewarded once the guidelines sent to the provided email address are followed.? ? #BLACKPINK #???? #HowYouLikeThat #HYLT_Dancecovercontest #WINNER_ANNOUNCEMENT #YG

A post shared by BLΛ?KPI?K (@blackpinkofficial) on


The dancer immediately trended afterward, with fans saying “Congrats AC” for her achievement.

 

 

"IDK WHAT TO DO THE WHOLE TEAM AND I ARE TOGETHER CRYING IDK WHAT TO DO WAIT WAIT WAIT," AC reacted to the good news in an Instagram story.

The 17-year-old's winning solo dance cover posted at the beginning of the month now has over three million YouTube views.

 

AC BONIFACIO BLACKPINK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ouch': Liza Soberano on Aljur Abrenica's statement over ABS-CBN franchise
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano felt bad for Kapamilya actor Aljur Abrenica's statement on the ABS-CBN franchise. 
Entertainment
fbfb
How my career in the Kapamilya network began
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I am among the thousands of employees who received their notice of termination last week after the ABS-CBN franchise wasn’t...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ogie Diaz asks IBP to take action vs Ferdinand Topacio for body-shaming Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host and talent manager Ogie Diaz called out the attention of Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) after lawyer...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Pokwang shed tears
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
At the Zoom meeting for her and Pauleen Luna-Sotto’s TV5 show, Pokwang told other co-host (Kapamilya) Ria Atayde, ‘Salamat...
Entertainment
fbfb
SONA 2020: Stars, netizens react to Duterte's ABS-CBN mention
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Several Kapamilya stars and those watching out for ABS-CBN’s franchise denial were disappointed when President Rodrigo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
'Succession,' 'Watchmen' set to grab top Emmy 2020 nominations
By Jocelyne Zablit | 7 hours ago
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations honoring the best and brightest in television will be announced early Tuesday,...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Johnny Depp: Lovable loner tarnished by lurid claims
By James Pheby | 7 hours ago
Johnny Depp made his name and fortune playing off-beat characters from Willy Wonka to Captain Jack Sparrow, all the while...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Johnny Depp's blockbuster libel trial wraps up
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 7 hours ago
Johnny Depp's blockbuster libel lawsuit wraps up Tuesday after three weeks of graphic testimony in which the star admitted...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
The Kissing Booth 2 stars share lessons on love, heartbreak & friendship
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
In Netflix’s youth-oriented film, The Kissing Booth, lead stars Joey King and Joel Courtney play besties Elle and Lee,...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Changing the game in sports broadcasting
By Kane Errol Choa | 18 hours ago
As time runs out on the game clock, ABS-CBN Sports continues to do what it does best changing the game in sports broadca...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with