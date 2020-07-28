AC Bonifacio bags silver in Blackpink's 'How You Like That?' dance contest

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya performer AC Bonifacio on Tuesday afternoon was recognized as the second prize winner of K-pop girl group Blackpink's official dance cover contest for their song "How You Like That?"
[BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ DANCE COVER CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT]? ? This is an announcement of the winners for [BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ DANCE COVER CONTEST]!? ? We would like to thank everyone for your dedicated interest and participation. ? With gratitude, we have selected 2 extra teams for the Special Award, in addition to the original 3 winning teams. ? A small gift will be provided to the winners of the Special Award. ? ? ????GRAND PRIZE WINNER : PREMIUM DANCE STUDIO - YEMIN BOSS? (https://youtu.be/aP867B_Alsk)? ? ????2ND PRIZE WINNER : Andree Bonifacio? (https://youtu.be/k_8vyomYE7E)? ? ????3RD PRIZE WINNER : B-Wild OFFICIAL? (https://youtu.be/OSA9vlyP9YM)? ? ????SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS : T.B. Unicorns / Mikayla Channel? (https://youtu.be/aois3Q7VlSo)? (https://youtu.be/GKfdXgsGzo0)? ? We would like to congratulate all five teams, and once again thank everyone who participated! ? ? Each team’s prize and gift will be rewarded once the guidelines sent to the provided email address are followed.? ? #BLACKPINK #???? #HowYouLikeThat #HYLT_Dancecovercontest #WINNER_ANNOUNCEMENT #YG
The dancer immediately trended afterward, with fans saying “Congrats AC” for her achievement.
WOW OMG 2ND PLACE!!!! Congrats Ac and also to the whole team. You deserve it!!! So proud of you!!! I LOVE YOU ?????? @BonifacioAc @ygent_official pic.twitter.com/neaEFmo4Q3— ???? (@acnadrianne) July 28, 2020
Congrats Ac and to your team as well ???? @BonifacioAc ???????? pic.twitter.com/thapxNaYdq— rubyjane ???? (@jenniexxkk) July 28, 2020
Congrats AC is trending ???????? @BonifacioAc pic.twitter.com/toTrHFR2KT— ac pics ? (@acloops_) July 28, 2020
"IDK WHAT TO DO THE WHOLE TEAM AND I ARE TOGETHER CRYING IDK WHAT TO DO WAIT WAIT WAIT," AC reacted to the good news in an Instagram story.
The 17-year-old's winning solo dance cover posted at the beginning of the month now has over three million YouTube views.
