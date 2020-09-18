Original Pinoy song featured in K-Drama 'Flower of Evil'

MANILA, Philippines — The ongoing South Korean drama "Flower of Evil" recently played an original Philippine song for a touching scene in the seventh episode of the hit tvN K-drama starring Lee Joon-Gi and Moon Chae-Won.

The voice behind the song belongs to Star Music's singer-songwriter SAB. The song used was her debut single “She,” a sunny track about her personal coming-of-age story.

It accompanied the scene between Gong Mi-Ja (played by Nam Gi-Ae) and her granddaughter Baek Eun-Ha (portrayed by Jung Seo-Yeon).

These features add to the growing list of "She's" accomplishments, as it previously earned inclusions in Spotify’s New Music Friday playlists in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as a spot in a Spotify Japan editorial playlist after Star Music released the single in July.

It’s not the first time that an OPM song from Star Music has accompanied scenes in a South Korean program. Earlier this year, GIBBS’ debut single “No Hearts” was also featured in the music reality show “Good Girl” and the K-Drama “Find Me in Your Memory.”

Listen to SAB’s heartfelt and inspiring single “She” on Star Music’s YouTube channel and on various digital streaming platforms.

"Flower of Evil" stars Lee Joon-Gi, who plays a violent psychopath who tries to hide his past from the woman he marries. It is now available on internet video streaming service iQIYI (iQ.com), which recently launched a medley of premium original content that viewers can enjoy this September under the most popular genres in the Philippines and across the globe: romance, period dramas, internet variety and crime and mystery.