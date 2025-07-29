'Maiyak is my love language': Max Eigenmann surprises sister Andi in Siargao

Stevie and Max Eigenmann visit their sister Andi in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — A brief sibling reunion took place in Siargao after actress Max Eigenmann surprised her younger sister Andi.

Max organized the surprise with another sister, Stevie, who was already in Siargao, and Andi's oldest daughter, Ellie, over video calls.

Andie's niece, Gabbie, also went to the island paradise to surprise her popular surfer aunt.

Stevie and Ellie picked up Max from the airport and took the actress to the Happy Islanders Surf Club & Cafe, where Andi was working on a shift.

A loosely disguised Max walked up to the counter to a visibly shocked Andi, who began jumping and crying tears of joy.

Instagram stories from each Eigenmann girls show them all hanging out in the island, from dining and exercising to surfing on the waves.

Max, Andi, and Stevie are all sisters through the late actor Mark Gil. Max and her brother, actor Sid Lucero, are Mark's children with actress Bing Pimentel

Andi is Mark's only child with the late Jaclyn Jose. Ellie is Andi's daughter with ex Jake Ejercito. Andi has two other children with fiance Philmar Alipayo.

Stevie is Mark's only child with Maricar Jacinto, who was Mark's wife until his death in 2014.

Max, Andi, and Stevie are also siblings to Gabby (Gabbie's father) and Ira Eigenmann, Mark's children with Irene Celebre.

