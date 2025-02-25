Eigenmann family reunites to celebrate Eddie Mesa's 86th birthday

An undated photo of several members of the Eigenmann family

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz royalties, the Eigenmann family, was reunited recently to celebrate the 86th birthday of their patriarch, actor and "Elvis Presley of the Philippines" Eddie Mesa.

On actor Michael de Mesa's Instagram account, Michael shared the video of the birthday celebration attended by him, Eddie, Eddie's wife and actress Rosemarie Gil; actors Sid Lucero, Ryan Eigenmann, Geoff Eigenmann, Max Eigenmann and Gabby Eigenmann; as well as Ira Eigenmann, Ellie Eigenmann and other kids.

"So many reasons to celebrate, so much love to go around!" Michael captioned the post.

Max also posted a reel about the reunion.

Actress Andi Eigenmann, however, was absent at the celebration.

She instead posted the video of the event on her Instagram story.

"See you soon Eigenfam," Andi wrote.

Recently, Rosemarie and Eddie visited Andi in Siargao.

The screen legends, whose careers in Philippine showbiz started in the 1950s, flew from the United States to visit Andi, the daughter of their late son, actor Mark Gil and the late actress Jaclyn Jose.

“Not to overshare, but I was ecstatic that my grandparents finally got to come visit Siargao all the way from the States, after seven years of me living here,” Andi wrote on her caption, tagging her sister Stevie Eigenmann and daughter Ellie.

