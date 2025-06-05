Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito call out content creator for featuring daughter Ellie

Jake Ejercito, Andi Eigenmann and their daughter Ellie at her 13th birthday celebration

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann called out a content creator after he showed Ellie Ejercito in his video.

In her Instagram story, Andi called out Crist Briand, saying her 13-year-old daughter with Jake Ejercito needs a parental consent before appearing in a video.

“Using minors in your content is disrespectful and exploitative. My daughter made it clear that we will not be ok with you doing this," Andi said.

“And she is clearly uncomfortable. Build your platform on integrity. Don’t use our daughter for clout,” she added.

Jake shared Andi's post in his Instagram Story.

Before Andi's post, Jake also called out the content creator on social media.

"Crist Briand has deleted the video. Thank you to those who reported the video," he said.

“Please continue reporting the page of this irresponsible clout chaser who ambushed a 13-year-old girl for views. I’m now in the process of exploring legal options,” he added.

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito reunite for daughter Ellie's 13th birthday