^

Entertainment

Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito call out content creator for featuring daughter Ellie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 9:30am
Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito call out content creator for featuring daughter Ellie
Jake Ejercito, Andi Eigenmann and their daughter Ellie at her 13th birthday celebration
Nice Print Photography

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann called out a content creator after he showed Ellie Ejercito in his video. 

In her Instagram story, Andi called out Crist Briand, saying her 13-year-old daughter with Jake Ejercito needs a parental consent before appearing in a video. 

“Using minors in your content is disrespectful and exploitative. My daughter made it clear that we will not be ok with you doing this," Andi said. 

“And she is clearly uncomfortable. Build your platform on integrity. Don’t use our daughter for clout,” she added. 

Jake shared Andi's post in his Instagram Story. 

Before Andi's post, Jake also called out the content creator on social media. 

"Crist Briand has deleted the video. Thank you to those who reported the video," he said. 

“Please continue reporting the page of this irresponsible clout chaser who ambushed a 13-year-old girl for views. I’m now in the process of exploring legal options,” he added. 

RELATEDAndi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito reunite for daughter Ellie's 13th birthday

ANDI EIGENMANN

JAKE EJERCITO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won
play

'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
Apart from the Gold card, Sarrosa revealed her best gaming prize yet.
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 10 hours ago
Younger men have always been my strongest weakness.
Entertainment
fbtw
From Endorser to Entrepreneur: Maja Salvador finally joins the beauty business

From Endorser to Entrepreneur: Maja Salvador finally joins the beauty business

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
As if becoming a new mom wasn’t enough of a life shift, Maja Salvador is also stepping into a brand-new chapter —...
Entertainment
fbtw
A&rsquo;TIN goes all out for SB19&rsquo;s &lsquo;Simula At Wakas&rsquo; world tour kickoff

A’TIN goes all out for SB19’s ‘Simula At Wakas’ world tour kickoff

By Jurelyn Trocio | 2 days ago
SB19 once again proved that they are indeed the Kings of P-pop with their groundbreaking “Simula At Wakas World Tour...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; exit

Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after ‘PBB’ exit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
She may have been the first to be evicted out of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” but Ashley Ortega...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Actress Lindsay Custodio filed a formal complaint against her estranged husband for alleged violation of the Violence Against...
Entertainment
fbtw
How to maximize budget for games: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips
Exclusive

How to maximize budget for games: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Myrtle Sarrosa has been a fan of Timezone since she was in kindergarten, so to be named as its first ever Philippine celebrity...
Entertainment
fbtw
How to be a gamer honor student: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips
Exclusive

How to be a gamer honor student: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Myrtle shared how she is able to strike a balance between her studies and other...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with