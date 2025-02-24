Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo's Happy Islanders Siargao cafÃ©: A happy place even for unhappy days

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo's Happy Islanders Siargao café: A happy place even for unhappy days

SIARGAO, Philippines — Despite the frequent rains and blackouts in Siargao, many locals and foreigners alike have been struck with the so-called “Siargao curse” – with celebrities like Nadine Lustre, Paul Soriano and Yassi Pressman settling and/or getting properties in the island paradise.

But among the many hangouts in Siargao, at par with the most popular ones is the Happy Islanders Surf Club by award-winning surfer Philmar Alipayo and his partner, actress Andi Eigenmann.

Not even the recent tattoo controversy stopped tourists from flocking to the couple’s Happy Islanders Surf Club. Just last week, Philstar.com spotted Philmar in the surf shop and café, gamely taking pictures with visitors, even with photos by Pernilla Sjoo on the background.

It can be recalled that Philmar, Andi and Pernilla recently became viral after long-time pals Philmar and Pernilla decided to have matching “224” (“Today, Tomorrow, Forever”) tattoos, which prompted Andi to post cryptic messages. One of the posts said of an alleged “betrayal.”

Philmar and Andi seemingly have reconciled after the incident. Philmar surprised Andi with a flower bouquet and “puso ng saging” last Valentine’s, and the couple even got inked together.

Rain or shine, whatever the weather and the season of life it may be, Happy Islanders Surf Club remains a fun and chill place to be in.

For those who also want to catch Andi and/or Philmar at the surf shop and café, or are simply looking for a cool place to hangout a stone’s throw away from Siargao’s famous Cloud 9 surfing hotspot, here are what to expect from Happy Islanders Surf Club:

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Visitors go to Happy Islanders Club at early in the morning even if it's raining

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo One can easily spot Philmar by the corner upon entering the cafe and surf shop. On display are souvenirs and other merchandise for sale like T-shirts, ref magnets, keychains and jewelry. Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The cafe's menu featuring "glow" drinks and bowls by Andi Eigenmann Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Philmar gamely taking a picture with a guest (cropped) amid a wall in the cafe adorned with pictures taken by Swedish photographer Pernilla Sjoo Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Philmar about to eat his breakfast at the cafe Siargao’s famous Cloud 9 boardwalk Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo

