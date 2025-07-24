^

David Licauco reacts to Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake holding hands photo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 3:55pm
David Licauco (right) is aware of the viral holding hands photo of his perennial screen partner Barbie Forteza and Jameson Blake.
Pocholo Miguel Apostol via David Licauco's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — David Licauco has seen the photos of his perennial screen partner Barbie Forteza and actor Jameson Blake, who were seen together in a couple of fun runs. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, David said that he saw the viral post of Barbie and Jameson holding hands. 

"Well, oo, nakita ko 'yung mga posts, as long as she's happy. Hindi ko alam kung anong meron sa kanila. Happy na rin ako para sa kanya,” David told Philstar.com in an event in Bohol last July 17. 

“She deserves the best. So, kung ano man 'yung mangyari, I just want her to be happy,” he added.  

When asked if his relationship with Barbie will be just onscreen, David said: "Hindi ko alam e."

"Siyempre, hindi naman natin alam kung ano pwedeng mangyari sa mundo," he added. 

David said that he and Barbie will reunite in the future for a new film. 

“I think may gagawin kaming pelikula. Kahapon kasama ko siya sa shoot ng isa endorsement. Lagi pa rin naman kaming mag-kasama,” he said. 

RELATED: New movie, new love? Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake spotted holding hands in Clark

