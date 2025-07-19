Jessica Soho, Barbie Forteza to speak at youth summit

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Jessica Soho and actress Barbie Forteza headline the speaker line-up for this year's Global Youth Summit.

Soho, dubbed the most-awarded broadcast journalist in the country, will give a talk in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 16 - Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

"For over four decades, I've had the privilege of telling the stories of our nation — its struggles, triumphs, and everyday heroes," Soho said in a statement. "At the Global Youth Summit, I hope to pass the torch to the next generation — so they may tell their own stories with courage, compassion, and a deep commitment to truth."

Forteza will speak about Sustainable Development Goal 5 - Gender Equality, particularly on being a voice for women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

"As someone who grew up in front of Filipino audiences, it's an honor to share my journey with young people — especially at an event like this, where we celebrate ambition, passion, and purpose," Forteza said in her own statement.

RELATED: Barbie Forteza says breakup with Jak Roberto 'not as painful'

SM Development Corp.'s Head of Design, Innovation, and Strategy Jica Sy will also be at the event to discuss how young people can lead the way in building greener, more inclusive cities for Sustainable Development Goal 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Rounding out the speakers is Global Peace Foundation's Vice President for Education Tony Devine as he tackles Sustainable Development Goal 4 - Quality Education to provide international perspectives on youth leadership and peacebuilding.

Local rock band Over October, best known for their hit song "Ikot," will cap off the event with a live performance.

The Global Youth Summit 2025 will take place in the Mall of Asia Arena on July 28.

RELATED: Viral CEO in Coldplay concert put on leave, AI firm launches probe