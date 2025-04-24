^

'Pepito Manaloto' marking 15th anniversary with 2-part summer special

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 8:30am
Manilyn Reyes, Michael V., and Gelli de Belen at the 15th anniversary special of "Pepito Manaloto"
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedy show "Pepito Manaloto" will mark its 15th year with a two-part anniversary and summer special.

On April 26 and May 3, Michael V., Manilyn Reynes, Ronnie Henares, John Feir, Chariz Solomon, Arthur Solinap, Mosang, Janna Dominguez, Angel Satsumi, and Jake Vargas will see their characters go on a beach adventure to San Juan, Batangas.

Cast members Mikoy Morales, Jen Rosendahl, Cherry Malvar, Tony Lopena, Sophia Senoron, and Maureen Larrazabal will also take part, as will special guests Gelli de Belen, Robb Guinto, and Jak Roberto.

Plot points will include Michael V.'s Pepito staying overnight in a roadside motel with Robb's Vanessa after an accidental road trip and Jake's Chito comforting his friend Eric (Jak) who is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

Ronnie's Tommy will again be up to scamming antics, this time making a deal with a rich widow, getting on everyone's nerves and seemingly wanting to get Pepito's attention.

Michael V. assured in a statement that the show will continue to bring joy to viewers after the anniversary special, "Magkakaroon ng extension ang buhay ng mga characters sa show kaya kaabang-abang 'yan. All out talaga kami rito."

In the same statement, Manilyn described "Pepito Manaloto" as more than a job, "Damang-dama mo na love ninyo ang isa't isa at pare-pareho ang layunin ninyo na magpasaya ng viewers at may matutunan silang aral, pati kami."

Meanwhile, Ronnie said the cast and crew are an "actual family" already, bonding during funny moments. John rounded off the statement with a tribute to the people working behind the scenes.

"Hindi mabubuo ang 'Pepito Manaloto' kung hindi dahil sa mga taong nasa likod ng camera. Minsan 'yung mismong mga kwento nila ginagawa rin namin sa show," John ended.

