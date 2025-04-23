^

Entertainment

Joel Lamangan gives more details on planned Nora Aunor biopic 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 1:20pm
Joel Lamangan gives more details on planned Nora Aunor biopicÂ 
Director Joel Lamangan
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Director Joel Lamangan shared that the late Nora Aunor had attended the initial meetings for her planned biopic, which was to be written by fellow National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Ricky Lee.

Lamangan spoke to the media during Aunor’s wake on Sunday at The Heritage Chapels in Taguig.

“‘Yung mga unang meeting kasama siya. Eh, nawala na siya. So, ibang uri siguro ng pag-uusapan siguro ang gagawin,” Lamangan said. 

The director also said that there will be auditions for the biopic of Nora. 

“Mago-audition kasi mga dalawang phases ‘yung pelikula. Phase 1 ‘yung bata siya, phase 2 ‘yung nag-star na siya. So, baka kailangan na ng bagong artista,” Lamangan said. 

Lee will still be involved. Lamangan said that there is no “concrete” plans for the biopic yet, but there were already initial talks. 

Nora was laid to rest on Tuesday, April 23, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. 

The late National Artist also has an unreleased film titled “Kontrabida,” directed by Adolf Alix, Jr. 

JOEL LAMANGAN

NORA AUNOR

RICKY LEE
