Benjamin Alves teases potential subject of another 'Bayaniverse' movie after 'Quezon'

MANILA, Philippines — "Quezon," about the country's second president, is the latest film to take part in director Jerrold Tarog's "Bayaniverse" films, although actor Benjamin Alves hinted the franchise could expand even further.

In an interview with Philstar.com at the opening of men's fashion brand Benjamin Barker's first boutique store in the Philippines, Alves shared some personal insights into the film where he will reprise his role as the younger version of Manuel L. Quezon.

Asked if there is a possibility of tackling another historical figure for the franchise, Alves said there is one character in "Quezon" that fits the bill.

"I feel like if this [movie] does well, this one figure in the film seems like the next [one in line]," Alves admitted.

The actor added his character may not be brought back should another movie go into production, which is why some of his fellow castmates have dubbed "Quezon" their "last dance."

Alves said "Quezon" would cover a huge chunk of the titular character's life, picking right after the previous film "Goyo" starring Paulo Avelino.

He even went on to say that for him "Quezon," "Goyo," and the first movie "Heneral Luna" serve as a trilogy for another former president Emilio Aguinaldo, played by Mon Confiado, given his presence in all the films.

"As a character, Kuya Mon is playing it impeccably, it's nice to see him play Aguinaldo again," Alves ended. "From our script reading, it's nice to see Quezon and Aguinaldo back at it."

Stepping into the primary role of Quezon is Jericho Rosales in what will be his first full-length feature in seven years.

Also in the cast of "Quezon" are Karylle as Aurora Quezon, Romnick Sarmenta as Sergio Osmeña, JC Santos as Manuel Roxas, Cris Villanueva as the older fictional character Joven Hernando, and "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen as former Governor-General of the Philippines Leonard Wood.

