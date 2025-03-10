Empoy pays tribute to ABS-CBN compound after sale to Ayala

It took 14 years for Empoy to get the big break that radically changed his life and career

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Empoy paid tribute to ABS-CBN compound, part of which was recently acquired by Ayala Land.

On his Facebook account, Empoy reminisced the beginning of his career in ABS-CBN as a contestant of "Masayang Tanghali Bayan's" Mr. Suave.

"Kahapon hindi ko alam bakit dinala ako paa ko sa pag sikad sa Lugar na ito. Ilang beses ako tumungo kasama ng mga kaibigan ko upang lumahok sa patimpalak ng 'Masayang Tanghali Bayan' sa contest na Mr. Suave," Empoy said.

"Sa simula ko sa tahanan na ito, nag karoon ako ng Kapatid, Kabeks inutusan ang Kapuso ko na pahalagahan lalo ang Kapamilya.

"Salamat Lord sa ABS-CBN dahil ginamit mo silang instrument upang mag karoon ng isang ako sa industriya at makapag pasaya ng mga tao," he said.

In a disclosure dated February 27, ABS-CBN said it signed a memorandum of agreement with Ayala Land for the sale of its property in Quezon City, amounting to P6.2 billion.

According to the disclosure, the sale covers 30,000 square meters out of the total 44,027.30 square meters of the property.

“The property houses several buildings, including production facilities. The company’s offices and studios will be consolidated in the remaining 1.4 hectares of the property to be retained by the company,” ABS-CBN's disclosure read.

RELATED: ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater, 'It's Showtime' studio part of the sale to Ayala