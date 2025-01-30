Alex Gonzaga thanks supporters for overwhelming support after 3rd miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Alex Gonzaga showed her gratitude after getting overwhelming support following her third miscarriage.

In her Instagram account, Alex posted photos with her husband Mikee Morada and screenshots of her ultrasound.

“As long as we have love and faith in God, we will be okay,” Alex wrote.

“This is the small but beautiful miracle we hold onto,” she added, pertaining to the moment she knew she was pregnant and saw the baby’s embryo in her womb through an ultrasound.

“We will never forget that moment when God blessed us with the sight of an embryo and the sound of a heartbeat in my womb."

Alex thanked all of the people who reached out to them. She said their support means a lot to them.

“All your kindness and words mean so much to us,” she said.

“It’s so overwhelming to know na napakarami sa inyo ang kasama namin ni Mikee in prayer, hoping for the day we become parents,” she added.

Mikee revealed in her interview with Toni Gonzaga that Alex suffered from her third miscarriage last December.

