'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 8:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Judy Ann Santos had a surreal moment when she finally met her idol, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, last Monday in Pasay City.

Judy Ann was one of the celebrities who participated in a cook-off featuring Halo-Halo, as judged by Gordon.

In her Instagram account, Judy Ann expressed her gladness that she was one of the celebrities who met Gordon. 

"Wow… sa paanong paraan ko ba pwedeng maikwento ang araw ko today? Nakakaloka? Nakakabaliw? Napaka surreal!! Never in my wildest dreams that this would happen in my lifetime... ilang beses kong kinukurot yung sarili ko.. totoo ba to? Pinaprank ba ko? Pero… totoo e!!! Gusto kong tumambling sabay split!!" she wrote. 

Judy Ann prepared a Halo-Halo with Black Sesame Polvoron.

"Simpleng halo halo lang naman, that we have to finish building in 10 min., but that was the fastest, nerve wrecking 10 minutes of my life! But, it was the best!" she said.  

"Hindi ko alam what I did to deserve this.. but, I am so grateful for the experience.. thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone involved in this wonderful experience.. 

"Thank God my husband and our youngest was there to calm my nerves and palakasin ang loob ko.. to my glam team.. (yes! Pinaghandaan ko talaga to ng todo!) @juansarte , @jeffreyaromin, @studio.24c maraming salamat ng bonggang bongga! To my ojph and mylaunchpad family… ang saya d b?" 

Judy Ann also gave a shout out to all the Filipino chefs she was with at the event. 

"Grabe to.. grabe talaga… and of course to my fellow chefs… cheers to all of us!!! Mabuhay at ilalaban ko ang pagkaing Pilipino!!" she said. — Video by Chyna Merin

GORDON RAMSAY

JUDY ANN SANTOS
