Regine Velasquez gets real about her insecurities

Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid have been one of the most down-to-earth couples in the showbiz industry. Their stature never hindered them from enjoying ‘normal’ things such as going for a stroll in the mall or even watching basketball games.

Regine Velasquez, a name that resonates with millions of Filipinos and music lovers worldwide, is widely recognized as one of the most iconic and successful Filipino singers. Her impressive vocal range, emotive performances and years of experience in the entertainment industry have earned her the title of “Asia’s Songbird.”

But behind the dazzling performances and the accolades, Regine Velasquez has been candid about the insecurities that she, like many others, has faced in her personal and professional life. “Yung mga hindi mo nararamdaman before, nararamdaman mo na ngayon,” she said.

This topic started when we got to talk to the Songbird after the mediacon for her upcoming intimate series of Valentine’s shows in Makati, which is happening on Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Regine was asked about her husband, OPM songwriter extraordinaire Ogie Alcasid, answering a basher online. Last December, Ogie posted a lengthy message on X for his bashers.

‘Asia's Songbird’ will headline an intimate series of Valentine's shows on Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City. — Photo from Regine Velasquez-Alcasid's Facebook page

He wrote: “Batikos at paninira ay iniaahin sa atin kahit ano mang oras dahil ito ang kanilang nais gampanan sa buhay — ang maging basher. Isa sa mga tira sa akin na nakikita ko ay ang aking kabawasan ng ningning sa aking estado bilang entertainer. Ako daw ay laos na. Ang aking tanong ay ito — kung ito man ay totoo, may kabawasan ba ito sa ligaya ng aking puso sa pagpapasalamat na ako ay humihinga, may mga mahal sa buhay, at nakakapaglingkod sa aking sining na biyaya ng kataas-taasan?

“Does the Lord love me any less because of these? No, the Lord I Am wouldn’t love me any less. The reason I bring this up is not to negate the insults or to shield me from them but to open our eyes to perhaps what is more important in life. Yes, I am old and I am not a star. I probably never was one and it is not important to me.

“Ang mahalaga ay ang kalagayan ng aking damdamin na binubuhay ng pusong punong puno ng pagpapasalamat. Sa aking mga basher, salamat sa pagpuna at pag ukol ng oras sa pagbuo ng mga salitang sa inyong pananaw ay katatablan ko. Napukaw nyo ang aking damdamin upang isulat ang mga ito upang masabi sa inyo — fame and fortune will fade. But the love of the Father for us never will. Have a blessed day my dear bashers.”

Regine was asked if she got affected and she quickly answered, “Oo! Syempre!” But more than her, it is her husband who is going through the same phase that bothers her more. Regine revealed that Ogie let her read the text before he posted it. “Naiinis ako kapag sinasabi niya iyon sa sarili niya na, ‘Hmph, never naman ako sumikat! Sabi ko, ‘What are you talking about?’”

I had to ask, “Why did he say that?” Regine quipped that sometimes her husband thinks that way. “I do not understand where that is coming from. He’s a human being and as we get older, we get more insecure. That is what it is,” she added.

“Ayoko kapag pinapaliit niya yung mga accomplishments niya. Para kasi sa akin ang laki-laki lahat noon. To be able to write songs like Kailangan Kita, Kailangan Ko‘y Ikaw, Pangako, ang dami niya na-achieve as a songwriter and as a singer. He has a lot of hit songs. And he even has more films than I do.”

Regine has also been vocal about the insecurities that come with the competitive nature of the entertainment industry. As an artist who has been at the top for decades, she has experienced the pressure of constantly measuring herself against other talented singers. But during her younger years her confidence was just in top shape. “In my younger years, I was never insecure. Never! But now, I am so insecure with everything because that is the way it is.”

Despite their superstardom and being a power couple, Regine and Ogie have been one of the most down-to-earth couples in the showbiz industry. Their stature never hindered them from enjoying “normal” people things such as going for a stroll in the mall or even watching basketball games.

Hearing this truth from the Songbird made her sound all the more human and authentic. She even added a life lesson for those children reading this: “Kaya kayong mga bata try niyo muna na huwag ma-insecure habang bata kayo. Kapag tumanda kayo, oh my gosh! Iyong mga hindi mo nararamdaman before nararamdaman mo na ngayon.”