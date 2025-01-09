^

'Batang Quiapo' by Black Nazarene devotee Coco Martin marks 2nd anniversary in time for Traslacion 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 12:01pm
'Batang Quiapo' by Black Nazarene devotee Coco Martin marks 2nd anniversary in time for Traslacion 2025
Coco Martin in 'Batang Quiapo'
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” opened the New Year with a bang as it marks another milestone with its 100th week on-air, while also ushering in its second year anniversary celebration beginning last Monday.

The action-packed Kapamilya series, which premiered in February 2023, marked its 100th week with an explosive teaser featuring a slew of adrenaline-pumping encounters that are about to unfold in the story. 

Viewers are excited for Tanggol (Coco Martin) and Olga’s (Irma Adlawan) do-or-die battle wherein someone’s life is put at major risk as Marites (Cherry Pie Picache), Tanggol’s mother, sets aside their misunderstanding and attempts to save her son.

A bombshell revelation may also lead to major developments in the series when Olga divulges the truth to Tanggol about the long-kept secret that Rigor (John Estrada) is not his real biological father.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN (@abscbn)

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” has more surprises in store for viewers as it continues to celebrate its second year anniversary.

Don’t miss the action-packed scenes in “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” which is inspired by the original story of Regal Films, on weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. 

RELATED: 'Walang hanggang pasasalamat': Coco Martin pays tribute to Black Nazarene

