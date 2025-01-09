'Batang Quiapo' by Black Nazarene devotee Coco Martin marks 2nd anniversary in time for Traslacion 2025

MANILA, Philippines — “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” opened the New Year with a bang as it marks another milestone with its 100th week on-air, while also ushering in its second year anniversary celebration beginning last Monday.

The action-packed Kapamilya series, which premiered in February 2023, marked its 100th week with an explosive teaser featuring a slew of adrenaline-pumping encounters that are about to unfold in the story.

Viewers are excited for Tanggol (Coco Martin) and Olga’s (Irma Adlawan) do-or-die battle wherein someone’s life is put at major risk as Marites (Cherry Pie Picache), Tanggol’s mother, sets aside their misunderstanding and attempts to save her son.

A bombshell revelation may also lead to major developments in the series when Olga divulges the truth to Tanggol about the long-kept secret that Rigor (John Estrada) is not his real biological father.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” has more surprises in store for viewers as it continues to celebrate its second year anniversary.

Don’t miss the action-packed scenes in “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” which is inspired by the original story of Regal Films, on weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

