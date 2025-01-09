Is it hard to the love the Philippines? Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual weigh in

MANILA, Philippines — The stars of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry "The Kingdom" had differing opinions on how hard it was to express love for the country.

At a press conference held prior to the film's release, the film's stars were each asked, "Mahirap bang mahalin ang Pilipinas?"

Lead actor Piolo Pascual managed to answer with a single sentence, "Napakahirap mahalin ang Pilipinas pero ako ay isang Pilipino, ipinanganak akong Pilipino, mamamatay ako bilang Pilipino."

His fellow lead star Vic Sotto answered the opposite, saying it was easy to love the Philippines especially when one sees it being properly governed, acknowledging all countries have issues but it all boils down to how we address them.

"Kung ang pag-uusapin natin ang pagmamahal sa sariling bayan, sa'kin madali. Isa lang ang bayan natin, ang Pilipinas," Vic added.

The "Eat Bulaga" host also recalled being asked if he would move abroad upon retiring, answering that he would stay in the Philippines.

Sid Lucero mirrored Vic's response, pointing out there is no other kind of people in the world like Filipinos.

"We have this thing called 'kapwa' where kahit saang part ng life and culture, including our language, it is socially intrinsic," Sid explained. "It just so happens na hindi pa sanay sa kapangyarihan, sa pera, we are a very young country."

He expressed hope that good governance would arrive, jokingly wishing it happens during his lifetime.

Sue Ramirez adamantly stated her love for the Philippines and pointed out doing so is a collective effort to achieve patriotism.

"Let's look in the mirror, let's reflect, what do we need to change in ourselves muna bago tayo magturo ng fingers," Sue said. "If we all collectively do that at the same time and say we love our country, I think maabutan natin."

Finally, Cristine Reyes admitted to having a love-hate relationship with the Philippines, the latter point aggravated by the fact some people have trouble thinking straight and just follow those in power.

She admitted being guilty of such actions and still wants to love her country because it's where she grew up and her whole family lives.

"'Yung nais kong manirahan sa ibang bansa kasi asensado na sila, pero at the same time iba 'yung pag-aalaga ng sariling kababayan na alam mong may pagmamahal," Cristine ended.

"The Kingdom" ended up winning five awards at the 2024 MMFF Gabi ng Parangal, including 2nd Best Picture and a Best Director joint-win for Michael Tuviera. — Videos by Deni Bernardo

RELATED: MMFF 2024 movies, 'Hello, Love, Again' lead MIFF 2025 showcase in California