Enrique Gil open to do reunion project with Kathryn Bernardo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 2, 2025 | 2:37pm
Composite image of Kathryn Bernardo (left) and Enrique Gil (right)
MANILA, Philippines — Enrique Gil is open to do a reunion project with Kathryn Bernardo. 

In an interview with the media during the red carpet of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival awards night last December 27, Enrique said there are no offers yet but he is willing to reunite with his "Princess and I" co-star. 

Kathryn and Enrique were the young stars who were launched in the 2012 romance-fantasy show about a fictional kingdom that has been searching for its long-lost princess who was found in the Philippines. 

“I’m not sure about that. I haven’t heard about that. But I’m always open to anything, of course,” he said. 

Enrique became a full-fledged film producer this year with his own production company Immerse Entertainment. He said that he is still open to do a love team projects. 

“I’m not naman saying goodbye. I’m not saying I’m closing my doors. In the meantime, as of now, because I’ve been doing it all my life, I think there’s a time and place for everything," he said. 

"This time, I really want to focus on different genres I’ve never done before. Para masasabi ko, when I get old, at least I was able to do everything. So for now, i’m just really enjoying and playing around with different concepts and characters. I’m just having fun,” he added. 

Enrique said that he wanted to produce different genres of movies. 

“Wala pa, this is just the beginning. I was able to produce 'I am Not Big Bird,' which is a comedy. I’ve always wanted to do comedy, slapstick comedy,” he shared. “And then now, I was able to produce meta-style horror. I still want to produce traditional-style horror movie in the future, and I have a concept as well for an action horror,” he said.

“More concepts and more comedies and, of course, I want some dramas as well in the future,” he added. “Hindi kasi ako magaling mag-isip ng drama. May mga ilang concepts na. I have a team naman. Ang hilig ko kasi comedy and horror eh. And some action of course in the future,” he added. 

