Claudine Barretto sympathizes with Rita Daniela, says she's also a victim of abuse

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 2:17pm
Claudine Barretto
Claudine Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto sympathized with Rita Daniela after the latter filed an act of lasciviousness case against TV series co-star Archie Alemania.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted a screenshot of her conversation with Rita via a video call. 

"('Di) po ako nakikisawsaw sa mga naglalabasang issue. Rita has been a true blooded Claudinian! Supporting me through my highs & lows. Claudinian man si @missritadaniela o kahit sino 'di Claudinian, it DOES NOT MATTER!!" Claudine wrote. 

"She is A MOTHER! A SINGLE MOTHER & FATHER. I WENT OUT OF MY WAY TO BE THERE FOR RITA. Sa mga nagsasabi o magsasabi ginagamit nya ako pls know that she isn't. Why am i in the middle of a crossfire BEACAUSE I BELIEVE & WILL PROTECT HER. TO HER PERPETRATOR AKO HARAPIN MO! APOLOGIZE BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE, BOY.

"Nakikiusap at nagmamakaawa ako pls let us not VICTIM BLAME HERE. Let's pls show her our compassion and (love). I have nothing against the perpetrator an am willing to mediate if Rita wants. If you broke someone please have the heart to genuinely apologize. It wont make you a less of a man to admit. Choosing to be responsible and owning up to your actions and mistakes will be good for your soul. What you have done is beyond just trauma. The damage has been done. Makikipag laban ka daw sa Korte to clear your image and name and I respect you (for) doing this for your family. It's easier to own up and apologize. You have a family. I am willing to listen." 

Claudine said that although it's not her business to comment on the issue, she has daughters and she herself was a victim of abuse. 

"Not my business but I have daughters. I will always protect anyone who is going through this for I myself was a VICTIM YEARS AGO! Rita you are strong and loved. God hears you. I am HERE FOR YOU!!! @missritadaniela," Claudine said. 

In the comments section, an Instagram user asked Claudine who abused her. 

“Someday soon sweetheart, I’ll tell my truth. Can we all just love and protect and be compassionate toward each other?” Claudine replied. 

