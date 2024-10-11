Showbiz personalities seek elective posts in May 2025 polls

Tito Sotto, Ping Lacson and Lito Lapid file their COCs for senator at the Manila Hotel.

Most of the local celebrities and showbiz personalities are seeking reelection while some are trying their hands at politics for the first time in the upcoming May 2025 midterm polls.

They filed their respective certificate of candidacy (COC) from Oct. 1 to 8 for the National and Local Elections set on May 12, 2025.

Seeking another term in the Senate are action stars Ramon “Bong” Revilla and Lito Lapid, as well as former Senate president and TV host Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. Reentering the Senate race is sports icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

TV personalities, Ben and Erwin Tulfo, are also in the Senate race. Should they win, they will join their brother and senator Raffy Tulfo in the upper house.

Veteran host Willie Revillame, former actor Phillip Salvador, doctor and social media personality Willie Ong, and singer-lawyer Jimmy Bondoc also filed their COCs for senator.

Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla and her sons — Cavite 1st District Rep. Jolo Revilla and Agimat Party-list Rep. Bryan Padilla — are eyeing for the same seats at the House of Representatives. Marco Gumabao aspires to be the representative for the fourth district of Camarines Sur while outgoing vice governor of Oriental Mindoro Ejay Falcon vies to be the second district representative of the province. National Artist for Film Nora Aunor, meanwhile, is the second nominee of People’s Champ Movement party-list.

The following are also vying for reelections for local positions: 1st District Quezon City councilor Aiko Melendez; Quezon City’s fifth district councilor Alfred Vargas; former Viva Hot Babe and city councilor of Angeles, Pampanga JC Parker; celebrity couple, Leyte representative Richard Gomez and Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez; incumbent Vice Mayor in Manila Yul Servo; and Pasig City councilor Angelu de Leon.

Isko Moreno (leftmost) and his son, actor Joaquin Domagoso (center), are running for mayor and councilor, respectively, in Manila.

Vilma Santos-Recto will again run as Batangas governor with her son, Luis Manzano, joining the political ring for the first time as vice governor aspirant.

Isko Moreno, who returned to showbiz after the 2022 elections, is looking to reclaim the local chief executive position in Manila while his son, actor Joaquin Domagoso, is eyeing a seat in the council. Also under Isko’s party are Mocha Uson, Lou Veloso and Bong Alvarez for 3rd District and 6th District councilors. Also running for Manila mayor is businessman and “Wil To Win” co-host Sam Verzosa.

MIGUEL DE GUZMAN Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde (second from right) is accom- panied by his mother, actress Sylvia Sanchez, incumbent QC Mayor Joy Belmonte (rightmost) and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto as he files his COC at the Comelec-NCR office in San Juan City

Former actress Marjorie Barretto is returning to politics as she aims for a city councilor position in Caloocan City’s 1st District; Aljur Abrenica as councilor in Angeles City, Pampanga; ex-actor Dan Fernando as Bulacan governor; Enzo Pineda as QC 5th District councilor; and “It’s Showtime” host Ion Perez as Concepcion, Tarlac councilor.

Roi Vinzon hopes to become board member of Benguet District 1; Monsour del Rosario as Makati City vice mayor; ex-TV journalist Sol Aragones and Sta. Rosa Rep. Dan Fernandez as Laguna governor; Wendell Ramos as 4th district of Manila councilor; Abby Viduya as Parañaque’s 1st District councilor; Ara Mina as Pasig City 2nd district councilor; beauty queen Shamcey Supsup as Pasig City 1st district councilor; and Manny Pacquiao’s son Michael as General Santos City councilor.

RYAN BALDEMOR Phillip Salvador (rightmost) files his COC together with Senators Bato dela Rosa and Bong Go. Fellow action star, Sen. Robinhood Padilla (left), shows support.

And the list went on with James Yap as 1st District of San Juan councilor; Angelika dela Cruz as Malabon City vice mayor; Anjo Yllana as Calamba, Laguna vice-mayor; and ex-beauty queen Maricel Morales as Angeles City councilor.

According to the Philippine election code, qualifications for senators, congressmen, party-list representatives and local officials include being able to read and write, being a registered voter, and meeting residency requirements. The age requirements differ across positions: senators must be at least 35 years old, representatives at least 25, while local officials need to be at least 23 years of age.