Meet the pop Queens of ‘SIX’

Playing the Queens of ‘SIX’ are (from left) Eloise Lord as Catherine Parr, Liberty Stotter as Jane Seymour, Lizzy Emery as Katherine Howard, Yna Tresvalles as Anne Boleyn, Hannah Victoria as Anna of Cleves, and Billie Kerr as Catherine of Aragon.

On the heels of “Miss Saigon’s” success, GMG Productions launched their newest musical offering, “SIX,” at Solaire last Wednesday. The event introduced the show’s dynamic cast — Billie Kerr as Catherine of Aragon, Liberty Stotter as Jane Seymour, Hannah Victoria as Anna of Cleves, Lizzy Emery as Katherine Howard, Eloise Lord as Catherine Parr, and Fil-Am performer Yna Tresvalles as Anne Boleyn.

“SIX” is the modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives, blending contemporary music and dance with powerful storytelling. With lyrics written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical transforms these historical figures into pop culture icons, delivering the story through a high-energy concert-style format. The queens’ stories are set to the beat of a soundtrack that recalls today’s music superstars, with vocal stylings reminiscent of Beyoncé, Adele, Britney Spears, among others.

GMG Productions executive producer Sam Sewell said, “This is the shortest time it’s taken for a show from the West End and or Broadway, from inception, to (come to) the Philippines. I mean, this production has only been around for six years in total since it started on the West End.

“So, like, that’s so short. If you think about when ‘Phantom’ was written and created and when it came here, it’s like 20 something years from the time it was conceived. Because before, when did we ever think we would be able to see those West End or Broadway shows?

“This touring company is from the UK. I think the original queens are no longer performing. They each have their own gigs now. But (this touring production is) so excited to be here. And they’re very proud of the material. They’re very empowered by it.”

The media event kicked off with an electrifying preview, where the “queens” strutted onto the stage with fierce energy, bringing a taste of the show’s rock concert vibe. The excitement continued with a lively Q&A session hosted by Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, allowing the audience to get to know the queens and their interpretations of their characters.

One fun question asked was what kind of content the queens would create if they were alive today and active on social media platforms like TikTok.

GMG Productions executive poducer Sam Sewell and the author.

Billie cheerfully responded, “Ms. Catherine of Aragon would be doing some Bible study. She would be preaching the Bible, preaching Catholicism.”

Lizzy joked, “I strongly believe that Katherine Howard would be into fantasy romance, but she’d definitely be ‘top’!”

Liberty, on the other hand, mused, “I think Jane Seymour would be cross-stitching, doing crafty things like making scarves. She’d also be posting her best recipes and sharing funny dances — just being a nice mommy.”

For her part, Hannah said, “My interpretation of Anna of Cleves is that she’d be doing choreography. I’m not a dancer, but I’m all about moving and grooving. She’d be posting dance routines and motivational content for daily inspiration.”

Yna imagined Anne Boleyn as a podcaster. “Anne loves to talk, so she’d have a podcast where she sits with pop stars and stirs the pot! She’d also be eating food online with a microphone, doing weird things,” she said.

Beyond the humor and playful energy, the conversation with the queens turned to the strong message of women’s empowerment that lies at the heart of “SIX.” When asked about how the show resonates with today’s generation, Lizzy shared, “We’re not afraid to love, and that’s so powerful. Being able to love and cry, my gosh, I can’t even tell you how many times we’ve cried in the dressing room, holding each other. There’s nothing like female friendships and girlhood.”

The cast was also asked how they maintain the ensemble energy that the show demands, particularly during such high-energy songs. Eloise said, “I feel like it’s not hard when you have such a great cast and incredible audiences. With that, how can you not give a hundred percent? Even on a hard day, you step on stage, and the music just keeps you going!”

The musical “SIX” has captivated audiences globally, not just because of its catchy tunes and sharp choreography, but also due to its unique premise: each queen shares her side of the story, reclaiming her narrative from the often male-dominated versions of history. The show presents them in a modern, empowered light, where they are more than just the wives of a notorious king. Instead, they become individuals with their own voices, flaws, strengths and emotions. Each queen is given the chance to express herself through song and style mirroring today’s pop culture icons.

The songs range from Catherine of Aragon’s powerful anthem to Anne Boleyn’s playful rebellious tune, showing the spectrum of experiences these women had, whether it’s defiance, heartbreak or resilience. But at its core, “SIX” advocates for rethinking the way history remembers women as they become protagonists of their own stories.

According to the musical’s background, its creators — Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss — wrote “SIX” while still students at Cambridge University. They were initially intrigued by the lives of Henry VIII’s wives, who were often reduced to simple labels — the divorced, the beheaded, the one who survived — in history books. As they dug deeper, they realized that these women had rich, complex lives of their own that were often overshadowed by Henry’s reign.

The duo saw an opportunity not just to retell the stories of these historical figures, but to reframe them in a way that celebrates female empowerment. The idea of presenting their individual stories in a pop concert format and transforming these historical figures into modern-day pop stars has allowed for the blending of history with contemporary culture, creating a fresh and exciting vehicle for storytelling.

“SIX” runs from Oct. 4 to 20 at The Theatre at Solaire, Aseana Avenue, Entertainment City, Parañaque City. For more information, visit GMG Production’s Facebook page.