Daniel Padilla sends birthday greeting to ex-flame Kathryn Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla greeted his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo on her birthday.

At exactly 12 midnight, Daniel posted a graphic image of him and Kathryn on his Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to you," Daniel wrote in Japanese characters.

Daniel and Kathryn announced their breakup on Nov. 30, 2023.

Last February, Daniel thanked Kathryn during his renewal of contract with ABS-CBN.

During his speech, Daniel said that their memories together will be forever in his heart.

"Siyempre hindi ko pwedeng kalimutan si Kathryn. Maraming maraming salamat Kathryn sa ating maraming taon na pinagsamahan," Daniel said.

"You know, hinding-hindi mawawala sa puso ko ang magaganda nating memories at ang ating mga adventures at journeys na pinagsamahan. Thank you very much," he added.

