'Gundam' series, 'Ultraman' film coming this year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 3:47pm
Composite images of "Ultraman: Rising" and "Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix had fans excited after teasing what anime content it has in store for 2024, including a new "Mobile Suit Gundam" series and an "Ultraman" movie.

The streamer made the reveals at AnimeJapan 2024, and comes on the heels of the news that Hayao Miyazaki's latest Academy Award winner "The Boy and the Heron" and other Studio Ghibli movies would be arriving on the platform soon globally (except Japan and the United States).

Among the highlights was a trailer for "Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance," a co-production of  Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc, Sunrise Production and SAFEHOUSE Inc.

Set during the late stages of the One Year War, the new series follows a Principality of Zeon pilot named Iria Sorari who is tasked to defend against Earth Federation Forces' efforts on reclaiming a Zeon-controlled base in Eastern Europe.

Also making fans excited is the upcoming computer-generated image (CGI) anime movie "Ultraman: Rising" starring Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, and Tamlyn Tomita, which premieres in mid-June.

The film will see baseball player Ken Sato returning home as Ultraman just as Tokyo is fending off rising monster attacks. Ken is forced to take in fire-breathing baby kaiju — making him find the balance between parenthood and protecting the adoptee from those seeking to exploit her.

Other exciting anime projects announced during AnimeJapan 2024 include "The Grimm Variations" series based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tales; the two-part "T.P. BON" show to commemorate the 90th anniversary of creator Fujiko F. Fujio's birth; and the manga crossover film "Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura."

Rounding up the announcements are the third season of "From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke;" two seasons of the golf manga adaptation "Rising Impact;" the final season of "BEASTARS;" and another anime movie, "My Oni Girl."

