LIST: Concerts, events this April 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 5:00pm
Clockwise: Abigail Adriano in "Miss Saigon," Boys Like Girls, the cast of "One More Chance the Musical," and the cast and crew of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical"
Daniel Boud for GMG Productions, Ralph Lubiano, Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo, Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — April brings on the summer heat and excitement, with no shortage of enjoyable shows and concerts to attend throughout the country.

Musicals dominate the month as one famous international production returns to the Philippines after over two decades, while local theater companies stage original productions sure to capture the hearts of many.

Here are several of the concerts, events and productions happening in April (minor spoiler, Saturday the 13th is a PACKED date):

'Miss Saigon' (whole of April except Mondays)

Boublil and Schönberg's iconic musical set during the Vietnam War where a bargirl has a relationship with an American marine continues its run at the Theater in Solaire nearly the entire month.

'Monet & Friends Alive' (whole of April except Mondays and the 30th)

The multi-sensory experience of French painter Claude Monet and other artists of the Impressionist era ends its run in the BGC Arts Center this April.

'Red-Ol-Mania' (April 6)

Red Ollero headlines a comedy set in the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati, featuring rising stars in the local stand-up comedy scene.

'Kaia: Kaiaversity' (April 6)

P-pop girl group Kaia celebrates its second anniversary with a fan concert at the Music Museum in San Juan.

'BaRaptasan' Grand Finals (April 6)

The Cultural Center of the Philippines Kanto Kultura BaRaptasan Grand Finals is going to be held in Rizal Park Open-Air Auditorium in Manila to mark the 100th anniversary of Balagtasan, in honor of Filipino poet Francisco Balagtas. The show promises a modern twist on word jousting.

'Ikon: Get Back' (April 7)

Korean boy band Ikon returns to the Philippines with its "Limited Tour" by staging a "Get Back" concert in the Araneta Coliseum.

James Taylor (April 8)

James Taylor is performing in the Philippines after previously canceling his 2017 concert. He will be joined by his All-Star Band in the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

'Umi: Talking to the Wind' (April 11)

American singer-songwriter Umi returns to the Philippines to promote her latest extended play "Talking to the Wind" in Samsung Hall in Taguig.

'Randy Santiago: Eyecon' (April 12)

"Mr. Private Eyes" Randy Santiago will hold a one-night Concert Party in the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall with fellow concert veterans Pops Fernandez, Juan Miguel Salvador, Gino Padilla, Nina and Rachel Alejandro as well as a some of Original Pinoy Music (OPM) newcomers.

'One More Chance the Musical' (April 12 to 14, 19 to 21, 26 to 28)

The Philippine Educational Theater Association adapts the 2007 film "One More Chance" into a musical using the songs of local band Ben&Ben.

Kim Seon Ho (April 13)

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is coming back to the Philippines for a fan meet in Mall of Asia Arena, his fourth time visiting the country in just over a year.

'Neocolours: Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Awit ng OPM' (April 13)

The OPM group behind hits like "Tuloy Pa Rin," "Maybe" and "Say You'll Never Go" joins forces with Gloc-9, Noel Cabangon, Ice Sueguerra and Jinky Vidal in Music Museum.

'Baekhyun: Lonsdaleite' (April 13)

EXO member Baekhyun brings his solo Asia tour "Lonsdaleite" — his first in-person solo concert in over a decade since debuting — to the Araneta Coliseum.

'Whee In' (April 13)

Mamamoo member Whee In brings her first-ever world tour to the SM North EDSA Skydome the same day she releases her mini-album "Redd."

'ZCON' (April 13)

"Asia's Vocal Supreme" Katrina Velarde leads Filipino Gen Z singers Khimo Gumatay, JM Yosures, Reiven Umali and Sam Mangubat in a concert in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater. 

Lola Amour (April 13 and 27)

Local band Lola Amour is holding two album launches, one in Makati's Circuit Event Grounds and another in Cebu's Draft Punk, following the release of its eponymous debut album.

'Janella Salvador: Reimagined' (April 19)

Actress-singer Janella Salvador marks the delayed 10th anniversary of her being in the show business with a concert at the New Frontier Theater that also features her mother Jenine Desiderio, Martin Nievera, Darren Espanto, her "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon, her former love team partner Mario Mortel, and drag queens Arizona Brandy, Brigiding, Lady Morgana and M1ss Jade So.

'Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra: Fete Francaise' (April 19)

The conclusion of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th season under Maestro Grzegorz Nowak in Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

'Jeremy Passion and Gabe Bondoc: Parallels' (April 20)

R&B singers Jeremy Passion and Gabe Bondoc return to the Philippines by bringing their "Paralles" tour to the Music Museum after going around Australia.

JR Richards (April 20)

Dishwalla's original vocalist JR Richards is having a concert in SM North EDSA Skydome.

Boys Like Girls (April 20)

Rock band Boys Like Girls returns to the Philippines just two years after performing in Manila and Cebu. This time, the band is hitting the Araneta Coliseum — the only arena-level show of its 2024 Southeast Asia tour — with special guests We The Kings.

We The Kings (April 20)

Speaking of We The Kings, the rock band will have its own concert in SMX Convention Center Davao, a decade after the band's last Philippine solo concert.

'Awit ng Panahon: Noon at Ngayon' (April 21)

An era-encompassing concert in New Frontier Theater headlined by Hajji Alejandro, Rachel Alejandro, Gino Padilla and Kris Lawrence.

Incubus (April 25)

Incubus has included Manila as one of its stops in its 2024 concert tour, having last visited in February 2018 at the same venue the band will be performing at this year, the Araneta Coliseum.

'Debbie Gibson: Electric Youth' (April 26)

Pop singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson heads to the New Frontier Theater to mark the 35th anniversary of her album "Electric Youth."

'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical' (April 26 to 28)

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy," a musical based on the songs by popular Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar begins its run in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. 

FreenBecky (April 27)

Thai "GAP: The Series" stars Freen Sarocha and Rebecca "Becky" Armstrong return to Manila for a fan meeting in New Frontier Theater in what will be the pair's fifth visit to the Philippines.

Kuh Ledesma (April 27)

Singer-actress Kuh Ledesma will stage a concert in Winford Resort & Casino with special guests Nathan Randal and David Young.

