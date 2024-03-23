Cillian Murphy 'definitely' returning for 'Peaky Blinders' film, says creator

MANILA, Philippines — "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight confirmed that newly-minted Best Actor Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role of Thomas Shelby in the planned movie to wrap up the series.

Knight told Birmgingham World during the premiere of his newest show "This Town" that production on the "Peaky Blinders" film will commence later this year.

"[Murphy] definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth [England]," said Knight.

The filmmaker went to praise Murphy for his Academy Award-winning titular role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

"It was so deserved. I mean he's brilliant, and he's such a great human being and he leads the line when we're shooting and he's so level-headed and straightforward. He deserves everything he gets," he said.

Knight previously shared the "Peaky Blinders" movie would be set during World War II, over 20 years since the setting of the show's first season, as the story of the Shelby family comes to a close.

The show is about the titular gang in Birmingham, led by the Shelby siblings, and their exploits following the first World War.

It ran for six seasons within a decade and also stars Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Benjamin Zephaniah, Tom Hardy, Finn Cole, Natasha O'Keeffe, Annabelle Wallis, Joe Cole, Sam Neill and the late Helen McCrory.

