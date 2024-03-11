LIST: Oscars 2024 winners
HOLLYWOOD — Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was the big winner of the night with seven awards out of 13 nominations, while "Poor Things" — a female take on the Frankenstein story — won four.
Here are the winners in key categories for the 96th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Best picture: 'Oppenheimer'
Best director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Best actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Best actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Best international feature film: "The Zone of Interest"
Best cinematography: "Oppenheimer"
Best animated feature: "The Boy and the Heron"
Best documentary feature: "20 Days in Mariupol"
Best original song: “What Was I Made For,” "Barbie"
Best original score: "Oppenheimer"
Best Film Editing: "Oppenheimer"
Best Sound: "The Zone of Interest"
Best Production Design: "Poor Things"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Poor Things"
Best Costume Design: "Poor Things"
Best Visual Effects: "Godzilla Minus One"
— With reports from Agence France-Presse
