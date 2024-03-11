LIST: Oscars 2024 winners

HOLLYWOOD — Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was the big winner of the night with seven awards out of 13 nominations, while "Poor Things" — a female take on the Frankenstein story — won four.

Here are the winners in key categories for the 96th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Best picture: 'Oppenheimer'

Best director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Best actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Best actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best international feature film: "The Zone of Interest"

Best cinematography: "Oppenheimer"

Best animated feature: "The Boy and the Heron"

Best documentary feature: "20 Days in Mariupol"

Best original song: “What Was I Made For,” "Barbie"

Best original score: "Oppenheimer"

Best Film Editing: "Oppenheimer"

Best Sound: "The Zone of Interest"

Best Production Design: "Poor Things"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Poor Things"

Best Costume Design: "Poor Things"

Best Visual Effects: "Godzilla Minus One"

— With reports from Agence France-Presse

