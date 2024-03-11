^

LIST: Oscars 2024 winners

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 10:47am
Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer"
Universal Pictures

HOLLYWOOD — Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was the big winner of the night with seven awards out of 13 nominations, while "Poor Things" — a female take on the Frankenstein story — won four.

Here are the winners in key categories for the 96th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Best picture: 'Oppenheimer'

Best director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Best actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Best actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" 

Best international feature film: "The Zone of Interest"

Best cinematography: "Oppenheimer"

Best animated feature: "The Boy and the Heron" 

Best documentary feature: "20 Days in Mariupol"

Best original song: “What Was I Made For,” "Barbie" 

Best original score: "Oppenheimer" 

Best Film Editing: "Oppenheimer"

Best Sound: "The Zone of Interest"

Best Production Design: "Poor Things"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Poor Things"

Best Costume Design: "Poor Things"

Best Visual Effects: "Godzilla Minus One"

— With reports from Agence France-Presse

RELATED'Oppenheimer' starts strong in bid for Oscars glory

