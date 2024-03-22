^

Lovi Poe joins 'Prison Break' director's upcoming Hollywood film

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 4:50pm
Lovi Poe joins 'Prison Break' director's upcoming Hollywood film
Actress Lovi Poe
Lovi Poe via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe has joined the cast of an upcoming Hollywood movie with Canadian actor Adam Beach about Native American fire captain Paul Fullerton.

In her Instagram account, Lovi confirmed her involvement in the film by posting a screenshot of the Deadline report announcing her casting.

"Couldn’t be happier to share this with you guys," she wrote. "Really grateful for the opportunity to work with such amazing filmmakers and be part of the inspiring true story of Paul and Marie Fullerton."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film will be produced and helmed by "Prison Break" and Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." series director Garry A. Brown.

According to Deadline, the movie is due to shoot in Dallas, Texas later this year. 

"It is based on the true story of Paul Fullerton, a decorated Native American fire captain whose life is turned upside down when a career-ending accident draws him into marijuana and a collision course with the local district attorney and his small group of rogue police."

