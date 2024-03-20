^

Entertainment

WATCH: Janella Salvador recalls singing at Jenine Desiderio's gigs

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 7:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Janella Salvador is gearing up for her delayed anniversary concert, "Janella Reimagined," celebrating a decade in the local entertainment industry.

The concert comes two years after Janella's actual 10th anniversary as she has been preoccupied with motherhood and projects like "Darna," "Mallari" and "Under Parallel Skies."

"Janella Reimagined" on April 19 will showcase her more authentic side, expressing more of her love of music, especially with a new album in the works.

In the media conference held at the Dolphy Theater in the ABS-CBN compound, Philstar.com asked Janella what were the key moments that led her to stage her 10th anniversary concert.

After giving the question some thought, Janella recalled the many times she would accompany her mother, singer-actress Jenine Desiderio, to her gigs and concerts when she was younger. 

"Nasa isang sulok lang ako tapos pinapakanta niya ako and I would be so nervous. But she pushed me because she knew that I really loved to sing," Janella said, noting she still acts awkward in large gatherings.

Related: Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert set for April

Another moment was the unexpected success of her 2014 song "Mahal Kita Pero," which she recorded for "Himig Handog" that year. 

"I didn't expect it to be as successful as it is today... if not for that great start, hindi rin ito mangyayari sa akin," she said. 

Another key moment was the creation of her upcoming album, which is the primary reason behind the "Janella Reimagined" concert.

"During the process of making this album, I learned so many things din about myself na kaya ko pala to be in control of the things I put out," Janella said. "Kaya kong i-assert mga gusto kong marinig at ilabas sa mga tao. I feel like it gave me more confidence to make more music in the future."

Janella's upcoming album, which is highlighted by her latest single "Headtone," sees the artist dive into R&B, jazz and more chill music. The latter is the genre that she has always been into.

"Feeling ko in my past life I was a jazz bar singer," Janella said, adding that she intends to modernize jazz. "I've matured, and my music must mature too."

Joining Janella at her anniversary concert on April 19 at the New Frontier Theater are her mother Jenine, Martin Nievera, Darren Espanto, "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon, former love team partner Mario Mortel, and drag queens Arizona Brandy, Brigiding, Lady Morgana and M1ss Jade So. — Video by Kristofer Purnell, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: 'Masarap': Janella Salvador, Win Metawin share kiss in 'Under Parallel Skies' teaser

vuukle comment

JANELLA SALVADOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marc Logan moves to TV5

Marc Logan moves to TV5

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Broadcaster Marc Logan has joined the roster of TV5 talents in a recent contract signing attended by the Kapatid Network’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA transfer? 'It's Showtime' teases surprise for 'madlang people'

GMA transfer? 'It's Showtime' teases surprise for 'madlang people'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"It's Showtime" teased a surprise for "madlang people" to be announced soon.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristine-Baron&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dearly Beloved&rsquo; is contemporary spin on Vilma-Christopher&rsquo;s iconic &lsquo;Relasyon&rsquo;

Cristine-Baron’s ‘Dearly Beloved’ is contemporary spin on Vilma-Christopher’s iconic ‘Relasyon’

By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
Baron Geisler and Cristine Reyes are paired up in the relationship drama “Dearly Beloved,” which evokes the spirit...
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk Mae Cruz-Alviar on &lsquo;Rewind&rsquo; success, dream project

Direk Mae Cruz-Alviar on ‘Rewind’ success, dream project

By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
To continue the celebration of International Women’s Month, this week I am putting the spotlight on direk Mae Cruz-Alviar,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role &mdash; report

Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role — report

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig who portrayed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How Filipinos can relate to VIU PH adaptation of &lsquo;What&rsquo;s Wrong With Secretary Kim&rsquo;
brandSpace

How Filipinos can relate to VIU PH adaptation of ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’

By Euden Valdez | 5 hours ago
Now that our own version of the hit K-Drama finally premiered last March 18 on VIU, the hype is totally real. As Filipinos...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bretman Rock subtly calls out Benny Blanco's negative Jollibee review

Bretman Rock subtly calls out Benny Blanco's negative Jollibee review

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Filipino-American content creator and model Bretman Rock subtly clapped back at American record producer Benny Blanco...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities, netizens call for justice following dog killings

Celebrities, netizens call for justice following dog killings

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Hundreds of Filipinos are calling for justice to be handed down following the wrongful deaths of two dogs named Killua and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shaira takes down 'Selos' following copyright issue over Lenka song

Shaira takes down 'Selos' following copyright issue over Lenka song

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Mindanao-based singer and "Queen of Bangsamoro Pop" Shaira Moro has taken down her viral song "Selos" on all streaming platforms...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with