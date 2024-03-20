WATCH: Janella Salvador recalls singing at Jenine Desiderio's gigs

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Janella Salvador is gearing up for her delayed anniversary concert, "Janella Reimagined," celebrating a decade in the local entertainment industry.

The concert comes two years after Janella's actual 10th anniversary as she has been preoccupied with motherhood and projects like "Darna," "Mallari" and "Under Parallel Skies."

"Janella Reimagined" on April 19 will showcase her more authentic side, expressing more of her love of music, especially with a new album in the works.

In the media conference held at the Dolphy Theater in the ABS-CBN compound, Philstar.com asked Janella what were the key moments that led her to stage her 10th anniversary concert.

After giving the question some thought, Janella recalled the many times she would accompany her mother, singer-actress Jenine Desiderio, to her gigs and concerts when she was younger.

"Nasa isang sulok lang ako tapos pinapakanta niya ako and I would be so nervous. But she pushed me because she knew that I really loved to sing," Janella said, noting she still acts awkward in large gatherings.

Related: Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert set for April

Another moment was the unexpected success of her 2014 song "Mahal Kita Pero," which she recorded for "Himig Handog" that year.

"I didn't expect it to be as successful as it is today... if not for that great start, hindi rin ito mangyayari sa akin," she said.

Another key moment was the creation of her upcoming album, which is the primary reason behind the "Janella Reimagined" concert.

"During the process of making this album, I learned so many things din about myself na kaya ko pala to be in control of the things I put out," Janella said. "Kaya kong i-assert mga gusto kong marinig at ilabas sa mga tao. I feel like it gave me more confidence to make more music in the future."

Janella's upcoming album, which is highlighted by her latest single "Headtone," sees the artist dive into R&B, jazz and more chill music. The latter is the genre that she has always been into.

"Feeling ko in my past life I was a jazz bar singer," Janella said, adding that she intends to modernize jazz. "I've matured, and my music must mature too."

Joining Janella at her anniversary concert on April 19 at the New Frontier Theater are her mother Jenine, Martin Nievera, Darren Espanto, "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon, former love team partner Mario Mortel, and drag queens Arizona Brandy, Brigiding, Lady Morgana and M1ss Jade So. — Video by Kristofer Purnell, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: 'Masarap': Janella Salvador, Win Metawin share kiss in 'Under Parallel Skies' teaser