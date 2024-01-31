Why Cristy Fermin will not vote for Willie Revillame for senator

Willie Revillame showing the COC he did not file.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin will not vote for Willie Revillame for senator in 2025.

In the latest episode of her show "Cristy Ferminute," Cristy questioned Willie's statement that he's willingly helping people who are in need.

Cristy said that it was not true because she experienced it.

The veteran showbiz personality also said that she's worrying for Willie because he might be submissive to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Public servant ka. Ikaw ang dapat na gumawa ng paraan para magserbisyo-publiko ka. Nakakatakot lang ito,” Cristy said.

“Kaya sa akin, kung tatakbo siyang senador, sa pipiliin ko, wala ang pangalan ni Willie Revillame,” she added.

Cristy also noticed the looks of Willie at the recent Davao rally.

“Ang laki ng itinanda, oh! Tingnan mo itsura, oh. Ang laki-laki ng itinanda niya, ‘di ba?” she said.

Willie declared last Sunday that he is ready to run for senator at next year's mid-term elections.

“Dear president (Duterte), I am praying for this. I am ready to serve the people now, especially those in need,” Willie said. — Video from One PH YouTube channel

