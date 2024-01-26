Daniel Padilla's high-end store to close down — Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that a source told him that Daniel Padilla's high-end store will allegedly close down.

In Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel, the host said Daniel is a shareholder of The Rail and has its own store in UP Town Center in Quezon City.

“Si Daniel Padilla pala ay shareholder ng ilang branches ng The Rail shopping store and online. Meron siyang labing-anim na branches, ‘yung ilan doon ay kasosyo si Daniel,” Ogie said.

"Meron siyang solo, ito’ yung branch ay nasa UP Town at across the board, as in lahat ng stores, ay up to 70% ang discount na ibinibigay kasama diyan ‘yung pag-aaring store ni Daniel,” he added.

Ogie said that Daniel's store has no plans of restocking their products.

“Pero itong kay Daniel ay mukhang hindi na magre-restock, pinauubos na lang at hindi na magdadagdag ng stocks,” Ogie said.

“Magsasara na ba?” asked Ogie's co-host in the program, Mama Loi.

“’Yun ang nakarating sa akin pero ayaw ko pa ring maniwala na magsasara, ang gusto ko lang paniwalaan for now ay up to 70% off kaya dapat samantalahin n’yo ‘yan lalo na sa fans na naniniwala pa rin kay Daniel,” Ogie answered.

“Itanong natin sa The Rail, magsasara na ba o pinuubos lang ang mga sizes para sa mga darating na bagong design?” he added.

Recently it has been reported that Daniel's family home is currently on the market for P50 million. His Chevrolet Corvette C7 has been sold to a Pampanga-based buyer for P6.5 million. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

