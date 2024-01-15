'I just wanted peace': Ricci Rivero on ex Andrea Brillante's issue with KathNiel

MANILA, Philippines — Basket player Ricci Rivero doesn't want to comment on the issue surrounding his ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes' alleged involvement in the Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla breakup.

In a report by ABS-CBN, Ricci said that he wanted peace for everyone.

“Any comment wala po,” he said.

“From the very start, I just wanted peace for everyone. Ako gusto ko lang family ko masaya, I'm very lucky to be happy as well (sa) both career, relationship ngayon. Wala (akong) anything against kahit sino. Kaya ako nagsalita before just for the sake, for people to hear my side,” he added.

Ricci said that he's just talking if someone he loves is getting bashed.

“Nagsasalita lang ako if bugbog na family ko and Leren, which I think they don’t deserve. Sakin wala. Kasi pumasok ako sa relationship, I know how social media plays on our lives and spotlight we got in that time," he said.

"Walang anything. No bad blood. Masakit lang for my family, they don’t deserve the words and judgment,” he added.

Ricci said that he and Leren have moved forward and are now happy with each other.

“Pero ngayon tapos na du'n. I'm just happy masaya family ngayon. Mas happy kami ngayon,” he said.

“'Yung core namin is hanggang nasa tama ka naman, God will help us din through the storms. Lahat 'yan hindi bibigay without knowing kaya natin lagpasan,” he added.

RELATED: Ricci Rivero bares real reasons behind breakup with Andrea Brillantes