Cong TV, Viy Cortez tie the knot

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 6:31pm
Cong TV, Viy Cortez tie the knot
Cong TV and Viy Cortez
Alodia Gosiengfiao via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube content creator couple Cong TV and Viy Cortez are now married. 

Cosplayer and content creator Alodia Gosiengfiao posted a photo of the wedding on her Facebook account. 

"Congratulations Cong TV and Viy Cortez," Alodia wrote. 

Recently, Viy shared some photos of Cong's "pamamanhikan" on social media. 

"Salamat mahal hindi lang apelyido mo ang ibibigay mo sakin pati pangalawang pamilya,"  Viy wrote. 

The welcomed their first son Kidlat last year. 

RELATED: Cong TV kay baby Kidlat: ‘Ang sarap mong kakwentuhan’

