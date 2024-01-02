'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

Left photo shows "E.A.T." host Joey de Leon while right photo shows his first painting of 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Joey de Leon dedicated his first painting of the year to all the TV networks that became a home to noontime show "Eat Bulaga."

Joey shared a glimpse of the painting on his Instagram account.

"This painting is dedicated to all the TV stations we’ve been to, E for 9, A for 2, T for 7 and B for 5," Joey wrote.

"Thank you not only for the “New Years” but for ALL the years we’ve shared! All the best for us in 2024!" he added.

"The complete picture… '9275' a healthy and happy 2024 to all!" Joey wrote in another post.

"Eat Bulaga" first aired on RPN-9 from 1979 to 1989, then transitioned to ABS-CBN from 1989 to 1995, before finding its home on GMA-7 from 1995 until 2023.

"EAT" is currently being broadcast on TV5, while Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s iconic show "Eat Bulaga" continues to air on GMA-7.

Recently, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPO) canceled the trademark registration of "Eat Bulaga" by (TAPE), ruling that it was Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey who came up with the name.

The IPO's decision released last December 5 said that TVJ have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the "Eat Bulaga" or "EB" trademark after it found that they presented sufficient evidence that they originally coined the term, and TAPE failed to sufficiently explain its claim of ownership of the "Eat Bulaga" name.

