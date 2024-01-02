^

Entertainment

'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 5:13pm
'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art
Left photo shows "E.A.T." host Joey de Leon while right photo shows his first painting of 2024.
Instagram / angpoetnyo

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Joey de Leon dedicated his first painting of the year to all the TV networks that became a home to noontime show "Eat Bulaga."

Joey shared a glimpse of the painting on his Instagram account.

"This painting is dedicated to all the TV stations we’ve been to, E for 9, A for 2, T for 7 and B for 5," Joey wrote. 

"Thank you not only for the “New Years” but for ALL the years we’ve shared! All the best for us in 2024!" he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo)

"The complete picture… '9275' a healthy and happy 2024 to all!" Joey wrote in another post. 

"Eat Bulaga" first aired on RPN-9 from 1979 to 1989, then transitioned to ABS-CBN from 1989 to 1995, before finding its home on GMA-7 from 1995 until 2023.

"EAT" is currently being broadcast on TV5, while Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s iconic show "Eat Bulaga" continues to air on GMA-7.

Recently, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPO) canceled the trademark registration of "Eat Bulaga" by (TAPE), ruling that it was Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey who came up with the name.

The IPO's decision released last December 5 said that TVJ have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the "Eat Bulaga" or "EB" trademark after it found that they presented sufficient evidence that they originally coined the term, and TAPE failed to sufficiently explain its claim of ownership of the "Eat Bulaga" name.

RELATED: TVJ can use 'Eat Bulaga' name, TAPE must respect IPO decision — lawyer

vuukle comment

EAT BULAGA

JOEY DE LEON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Actress Angelica Panganiban stepped into 2024 as a newlywed after tying the knot with partner Gregg Homan on Dec. 31, 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Family is and will always be love

Family is and will always be love

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Daza Christmas reunions were cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Fortunately, in 2023,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jiggy Manicad begins 2024 with news comeback on TV5

Jiggy Manicad begins 2024 with news comeback on TV5

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
After a five-year hiatus from the news industry, Jiggy Manicad is set to debut this 2024 as the newest TV5 anchor, leaving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco wants to travel the world more with GF Maris Racal

Rico Blanco wants to travel the world more with GF Maris Racal

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Maris Racal’s biggest discovery this year about her boyfriend Rico Blanco was his sense of humor.
Entertainment
fbtw
Why OPM &lsquo;owns&rsquo; Spotify

Why OPM ‘owns’ Spotify

By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
Nineteen of the Top 25 titles in the Spotify hit list are all by Filipino artists, including TONEEJAY’s convenience...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sandara Park gears up for 33rd Seoul Music Awards performance tonight

Sandara Park gears up for 33rd Seoul Music Awards performance tonight

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
K-pop star Sandara Park will be performing on the 33rd Seoul Music Awards 2024 set to take place in Bangkok today.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis enters 2024 with new flower tattoo

Anne Curtis enters 2024 with new flower tattoo

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Host-actress Anne Curtis marked the end of 2023 by showing off her latest tattoo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and husband Kiko Pangilinan briefly got separated but they are back together....
Entertainment
fbtw
Original 'The Boy and the Heron' premiering in the Philippines alongside English dub

Original 'The Boy and the Heron' premiering in the Philippines alongside English dub

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
The comeback movie of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki "The Boy and the Heron" for Studio Ghibli will have both...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with