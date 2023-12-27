In photos: MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars in CAMANAVA

'Mallari' cast at the 2023 MMFF Parade of Stars

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (CAMANAVA) hosted the The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 Parade of Stars for the first time.

The parade began in Navotas Centennial Park traversing Malabon, Caloocan, and ended in Valenzuela People's Park.

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman and MMFF overall chairman Don Artes said that they chose CAMANAVA because they “want more people to have a glimpse of the cast.”

Here are the photos of the floats of the 10 MMFF entries:

The parade will start at 2pm traversing Navotas, Malabon, Caloocan and will end in Valenzuela. | via @JMilSev pic.twitter.com/R6JlMkU9Xm — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) December 16, 2023

