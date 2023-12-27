^

Entertainment

In photos: MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars in CAMANAVA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 9:08am
In photos: MMFF 2023 Parade of Stars in CAMANAVA
'Mallari' cast at the 2023 MMFF Parade of Stars
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (CAMANAVA) hosted the The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 Parade of Stars for the first time. 

The parade began in Navotas Centennial Park traversing Malabon, Caloocan, and ended in Valenzuela People's Park. 

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman and MMFF overall chairman Don Artes said that they chose CAMANAVA because they “want more people to have a glimpse of the cast.”

Here are the photos of the floats of the 10 MMFF entries:

 

RELATEDMTRCB announces official film ratings for MMFF 2023 entries 

vuukle comment

MMFF

MMFF PARADE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

'I'll see you around petunia': Xian Lim pens message for Kim Chiu after breakup

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Just minutes after Kim Chiu confirmed their breakup Saturday evening, Xian Lim penned a heartfelt post on Instagram.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Whirlwind weekend in Bangkok

Whirlwind weekend in Bangkok

By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
First things first: Merry Christmas, dear reader!
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

'I love you 3000': Rob Gomez, Shaila Rebortera celebrate baby's baptism amid 'convo' scandal

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The daughter of controversial Kapuso actor Rob Gomez and his partner Shaila Rebortera was baptized recently.
Entertainment
fbtw
No &lsquo;hysterics,&rsquo; just sweet, simple love story for comeback of Vilma-Christopher teamup

No ‘hysterics,’ just sweet, simple love story for comeback of Vilma-Christopher teamup

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon are happy to veer from the epic and explosive dramatic showdowns of their past films,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We will always love each other': Cherry Pie Picache confirms breakup with Edu Manzano

'We will always love each other': Cherry Pie Picache confirms breakup with Edu Manzano

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache confirmed that she and Edu Manzano have broken up. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pokwang and Eugene Domingo are a dynamic duo in Becky & Badette

Pokwang and Eugene Domingo are a dynamic duo in Becky & Badette

By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
There is more to director and scriptwriter Jun Robles Lana’s film narrative Becky & Badette than the amusing personalities...
Entertainment
fbtw
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Jennie Kim of the Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has officially launched her own label which will handle all her projects as a...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rest now mom': Mariel Rodriguez mourns passing of mother April

'Rest now mom': Mariel Rodriguez mourns passing of mother April

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla is mourning the death of her mother April Ihata.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati gets tattoos of sons' initials, mother 'ready to stand' for her amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

Sarah Lahbati gets tattoos of sons' initials, mother 'ready to stand' for her amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Sarah Lahbati has gotten herself some new tattoos as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janno Gibbs remembers father Ronaldo Valdez with 'Moon River' performance

Janno Gibbs remembers father Ronaldo Valdez with 'Moon River' performance

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor-comedian Janno Gibbs paid tribute once more to his late father Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away last December 17 at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with