Singing for Disney is a wish come true for Zephanie

In celebration of Disney’s 100 years, Zephanie has been tapped to record the Tagalog version of Wish movie theme titled, Aking Hiling.

In celebration of Disney’s 100 years, Zephanie Dimaranan was tapped to record the Tagalog version of Wish movie theme, Aking Hiling, last month.

“What happened was surreal for me,” said the first winner of Idol Philippines in 2019. “It was a dream-come-true for me. Even before, when I joined the music industry, singing for Disney was something I always dreamed about and wanted to achieve someday.

“I learned about it last October and after a few weeks, I waited for the Tagalized version and the materials. We met up with them. They made me listen to the English version of the song.

“That was before the trailer of the animated movie, Wish, came out. This movie is the culmination of Disney’s 100 years. The different Disney characters were in the movie. I recorded Aking Hiling last month. It had versions in other languages.”

It was actually a full-circle moment for the 20-year-old. In November 2022, Disney+ was launched in the Philippines and Zephanie performed with Janella Salvador, Stell of SB19, Morrisette and Christian Bautista.

“I got a chance to sing a Disney song, When You Wish Upon a Star, from the Pinocchio movie,” Zephanie offered.

Since she was a kid, Zephanie has been exposed to Disney films and she has been singing Disney themes. “When my siblings and I were still younger, what we always sang then and became our bonding, too, was Frozen. Let It Go became a classic for us.

“The ones around me, that was also their dream for me, to sing a Disney theme one day. I always sing Disney covers and medley.

“After I won Idol Philippines, I recorded covers of four Disney songs which were even released internationally. I think the covers — Part of Your World (The Little Mermaid), For the First Time in Forever (Frozen), Reflection (Mulan) and How Far I’ll Go (Moana) — reached Disney internationally.”

Zephanie’s personal Disney soundtrack includes Let It Go (Frozen), When You Wish Upon a Star (Pinocchio), Almost There (Princess and the Frog).

Admittedly, she did not particularly differentiate this new Disney project compared to her other ones in the past. “The process was quite easy because many artists from other countries covered the song in their languages and all of us have just one goal,” she offered.

“After I listened to the song, I studied how to sing it best. On the actual day of recording, that was the only time I heard the Tagalized version, then I studied the song with a coach. I was taught even the correct syllabication of the words in the song.

“After a few weeks, we did the music video. We needed to finalize everything before the Wish movie would be released here (in Manila).”

Disney released a statement to announce Zephanie was chosen for the project.

“We are excited to work with Zephanie for the Tagalog version of This Wish (Aking Hiling) for Wish. Apart from being a Disney fan, Zephanie represents today’s fearless and inspiring young women whom this generation can look up to.

“We hope that her version, Aking Hiling, would allow us to connect even more strongly with Filipino Disney fans to tell a story of courage and hope,” said Rachel Fong, head of Integrated Marketing for Disney Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Zephanie just finished mall tour for Aking Hiling on the Wish bus caravan. “We went to SM Mall of Asia (MOA), Clark, Pampanga and (did) two stops in Cebu,” she disclosed.

She is the fifth Cornerstone artist who recorded a song for Disney. The earlier ones were Rachelle Ann Go (A Dream Is A Wish You Heart Makes from Cinderella), Moira de la Torre (Reflection from Mulan), KZ Tandingan (Gabay from Raya and the Last Dragon) and Iñigo Pascual (Remember Me from Coco).

With her Disney break, Zephanie cannot be more thankful that she is now treading the same path taken by the likes of Lea Salonga and Rachelle.

“To be counted alongside such icons is unbelievable for me,” Zephanie allowed. “I am so proud to share my talent in the international scene. I couldn’t believe I was given that chance. I’m really grateful for it.”

Zephanie’s December will be loaded with parties, performances, events for the holidays and regular appearances in GMA 7’s noontime show, All-Out Sundays.

She is now preparing for her acting assignment early next year, which is Season 3 of GMA 7’s youth-oriented series, Sparkle U (University). She appeared in the first season, but took a break for the second one.

“Since acting came my way, I really want to give it a try,” Zephanie said.

“I still need to learn a lot. I want to explore more this industry with the projects given to me. I believe that when the opportunity comes your way, you have to grab it. Being in this industry for nearly five years is overwhelming.”

On Dec. 22, Zephanie will perform in Richard Poon’s concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Newport World Resorts.

Zephanie is the middle child in a brood of five children. All of them sing and their regular bonding is doing karaoke. Yet, she is the only one who pursued a professional singing career.

For 2024, she is looking forward to having a hit song and a new album to reach the international stage.

After recently signing up with Republic Records, she’s now working on her new album. They are now collating the songs. “She will even try to write a track,” proudly said her handler at Cornerstone, Cynthia Roque. “She is not really a songwriter, but she’s trying.”

Cynthia encouraged Zephanie to purchase her own condominium unit in Quezon City, so the young artist will not be late in her commitments. “It’s hard if she always goes home to (Biñan) Laguna,” Cynthia added.

“You can show that if you always arrive on time, no one will complain about you for being unprofessional.”

Zephanie deferred school for two years after she finished senior high. However, she wants to return to studying next year and take up Business Management.

“Before, I wanted to take up medicine, but I didn’t think I could give the time and dedication to the course,” Zephanie said. “Maybe in other ways, I can still do that or help.”

In January, she will fly to Vietnam to perform at the Asian TV Awards. She will sing an original song and OPM ditties.

As 2024 will be Zephanie’s fifth year in showbiz, she is slated to stage a major concert again in a bigger venue. Her first and last major concert was in 2019 after winning Idol Philippines at the age of 16. She performed at the New Frontier Theater with her dream guest artists — Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo and Erik Santos.