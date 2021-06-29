John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Katrina Halili’s birthday post for returning actor John Lloyd Cruz sparked romance rumors between the two.

In her Instagram account, Katrina posted photos with John Lloyd, greeting the actor on his special day.

“Belated happy birthday @johnlloydcruz83,” Katrina wrote in the caption.

In the same post, Katrina also posted photos of her bonding with John Lloyd’s son Elias.

Social media users were shocked upon seeing the two together because they haven’t worked together in a project.

“Wait.. parang pwede sila..” Instagram user @brighterthansunshine888 said.

“May relasyon ba sila? @peterpaulcruz02 commented.

“Relasyon agad? Masyado kayong advance friends nga eh diba. So what pareho namn silang single,” @tamalas13 pointed out.

John Lloyd’s last relationship was with Elias’ mom Ellen Adarna while Katrina has been reportedly single for the last seven years.

