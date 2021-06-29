




































































 




   







   















John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations
Actress Katrina Halili with actor John Lloyd Cruz
Katrina Halili via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 12:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Katrina Halili’s birthday post for returning actor John Lloyd Cruz sparked romance rumors between the two.



In her Instagram account, Katrina posted photos with John Lloyd, greeting the actor on his special day. 



“Belated happy birthday @johnlloydcruz83,” Katrina wrote in the caption. 



In the same post, Katrina also posted photos of her bonding with John Lloyd’s son Elias. 



 










 



Social media users were shocked upon seeing the two together because they haven’t worked together in a project.



“Wait.. parang pwede sila..” Instagram user @brighterthansunshine888 said. 



“May relasyon ba sila? @peterpaulcruz02 commented. 



“Relasyon agad? Masyado kayong advance friends nga eh diba. So what pareho namn silang single,” @tamalas13 pointed out.



John Lloyd’s last relationship was with Elias’ mom Ellen Adarna while Katrina has been reportedly single for the last seven years. 



RELATED: 'It's the communication': Ellen Adarna explains why Derek Ramsay, not John Lloyd Cruz


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
                                                      KATRINA HALILI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
