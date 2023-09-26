^

Entertainment

GMA says first AI sportscasters ‘not replacing’ journalists

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
September 26, 2023 | 12:00am
GMA says first AI sportscasters â��not replacingâ�� journalists
‘Philippines, meet your first AI sportscasters!’ reads GMA News’ post on social media unveiling Maia and Marco, bilingual (speaking in English and Tagalog) AI presenters, which GMA says were created through Image Generation, Text-to-Speech AI Voice Synthesis/Generation and Deep Learning Face Animation. On Sunday, they were briefly introduced as part of the broadcast team for the ongoing National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99.

In a move that has courted both curiosity and some controversy, GMA 7 executives defended the network’s decision to utilize AI-generated “sportscasters” for its sports news presentation.

“Philippines, meet your first AI sportscasters!” read GMA News’ post on social media on Saturday that unveiled Maia and Marco, which GMA said were created through Image Generation, Text-to-Speech AI Voice Synthesis/Generation and Deep Learning Face Animation. The AI presenters are bilingual-speaking (English and Tagalog) and have features that could pass them off as a local artista and a mixed-race beauty queen.

Officially debuting on the opening day of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 games that aired on GMA last Sunday, Maia and Marco joined the “human” broadcast team of 12 courtside reporters covering the country’s first athletic collegiate league.

Oliver Victor Amoroso (fifth from left), GMA SVP and head of Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy, with the new courtside reporters of NCAA.

The STAR learned that Maia and Marco will appear four times a month on the digital media platforms — not on TV — of GMA Integrated News (GMAIN), GMA Sports, and GMA Synergy to deliver sporting updates. GMA New Media, Inc. (NMI) is also part of this ongoing effort to bring a “new dimension” to sports coverage.

Said senior vice president and head of Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso in a GMA report, “GMAIN’s adoption of AI technology also demonstrates our commitment to innovation in journalism. We embrace emerging technologies to stay at the forefront of the media industry by providing our audience with a modern and engaging sports news experience. Through this initiative, we continue to fulfill our commitment to providing valuable information and enriching the lives of Filipinos worldwide.”

The initiative, nevertheless, sent the online world abuzz, with a debate being raised about the future of journalism and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the media industry.

Photos show Kapuso stars like Alden Richards and Julie Ann San Jose gracing the opening ceremony of NCAA Season 99 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena. Ten member schools — led by host Jose Rizal University — are participating in the current season.
Photos courtesy of GMA CorpCom

In the comments section of GMA News’ announcement on Facebook, which garnered over 100,000 reactions, as of presstime, critics have argued that AI-generated sportscasters lack emotional depth that sports journos can bring to the table, as well as the human elements of excitement and passion identified with sports broadcasts. Concerns have also been expressed about possible job displacement for present and future journalists.

Some TV personalities have also taken to social media to air their thoughts. Host KC Montero said on X (formerly Twitter): “Welp, there goes my job.” On his Facebook page, Mark Zambrano wrote that it “alarms” him as a host and sports commentator. “This may add aesthetic appeal as a novelty but heart and soul in sports broadcast is invaluable in bringing the best experience to viewers,” he said in a public post.

GMA News executives allayed fears by stating they are not replacing journalists, including analysts and commentators, with the AI integration.

When sought for comment on the reactions and concerns over the AI sportscasters, Amoroso told The Philippine STAR exclusively, “The special participation of our AI Sportscasters is just part of the exciting plans we have for NCAA Season 99. Maia and Marco were introduced to complement, not replace, the human aspect of our coverage.

“They are AI presenters, not journalists; they can’t replace our seasoned broadcasters and colleagues who are the heart of our organization. While we are for innovation, we also value training and upskilling our employees so they could be empowered in this age of AI.”

He further said that they respect the opinions on the initiative and welcome the conversation it has opened not just among members of the media, but also the public in general. “We, after all, need to talk about AI, which is making its presence felt in journalism and other professions.”

The TV exec also stressed that the network is harnessing AI as a “tool” for more creative storytelling and as an “added feature” for sports presentation, with the AI presenters and the “tidbits of information” they provide still being managed by sports news producers.

Separate statements from other execs also shed light on this new feature. Ramil Escarda from NMI said, “The creation of AI sportscasters isn’t meant to replace human reporters but rather to serve as an innovative platform for presenting information to the viewer. Finding creative ways to deliver news and tell compelling stories is the driving force behind GMA Network’s digital transformation and future-proofing efforts.”

Aileen Rae Perez, the network’s head of social for current affairs, added, “Traditional media is now being challenged by creators who are more adept at using AI and technology to deliver their own agenda, which is why now is the perfect time for us to learn and adapt.

“Our goal is to develop a better way of delivering information to the evolving preference of our audience. Instead of seeing creativity and innovation as a threat, we hope that this initiative will start a healthy discourse on how generative AI could help news organizations improve the way we do modern journalism.”

The Kapuso Network has not indicated if it will utilize generative AI for hard news or other programs. Fellow press members and the public, nevertheless, are expected to keep an eye on this development, and see if this pioneering venture will set a new precedent for the future of sports coverage, not to mention rake in improved ratings.

Meanwhile, the media giant can now stake a claim as the first to introduce AI-generated presenters in the country, although there are already international media organizations that have explored the technology for their newsroom operations.

State-run Xinhua News Agency in China became the first country in the world to introduce an AI news anchor in 2018. In November 2020, cable channel MBN became the first broadcaster in South Korea with an AI announcer based on a real-life anchor reporting on the news. In India, Aaj Tak News Channel, Odisha TV and Kannada channel Power TV have also reportedly utilized AI-powered presenters.

From neighboring Southeast Asian countries, Malaysian broadcast channel Astro Awani unveiled two multilingual AI news presenters, Joon and Monica, in May, while TVOne - Indonesia also used AI technology to create “news readers” Nadira and Sasya in April.

vuukle comment

GMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Joshua Garcia broke his silence on his rumored relationship with French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier.
Entertainment
fbtw
Netflix unveils must-watch Filipino titles this Christmas season

Netflix unveils must-watch Filipino titles this Christmas season

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
During Netflix’s See What’s Next: Philippines 2023 launch held recently, the streaming platform released their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arman Ferrer looks back on successful stint as Rama

Arman Ferrer looks back on successful stint as Rama

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Arman Ferrer has shown again what he is made of as an artist: Reliable, resilient and a triple threat.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recharging respite in Hong Kong

Recharging respite in Hong Kong

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
A few weeks ago, five of my girlfriends and I went to Hong Kong for a weekend of food tripping.
Entertainment
fbtw
Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is the newest addition to the Dabarkads of "E.A.T." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Vampire Diaries' star Samantha Hanratty helps Smile Train secure Guinness World Records title

'Vampire Diaries' star Samantha Hanratty helps Smile Train secure Guinness World Records title

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 17 hours ago
Nothing can be more rewarding than having a celebrity support your cause.
Entertainment
fbtw
R&B hitmaker Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 halftime show

R&B hitmaker Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 halftime show

By Agence France-Presse | 17 hours ago
The pop and R&B singer behind charttoppers including "U Got It Bad," "My Boo," "Yeah!" and "OMG" will helm one of the world's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid time travel in new romance-drama

Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid time travel in new romance-drama

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Loveteams normally bring out the thrill and excitement from the audience when they appear together on the big screen. Knowing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania clarifies she is not pregnant with 5th child

Iya Villania clarifies she is not pregnant with 5th child

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Iya Villania laughingly denied speculations that she was pregnant again with a fifth child with her husband Drew...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with