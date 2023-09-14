^

Entertainment

TAPE shows proofs of owning 'Eat Bulaga' YouTube channel

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 10:15am
TAPE shows proofs of owning 'Eat Bulaga' YouTube channel
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
GMA Sparkle

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. reiterated that they own the YouTube channel of "Eat Bulaga" and they did not hack it. 

In a statement released last Tuesday, TAPE said it cannot hack its own account. 

“TAPE is the owner of the account and YouTube's record confirms that. As per YouTube's record, the account's detail states that TAPE is the registered owner of the account, the administrator was its former employee, Therese Angeli Diaz and the monetization payee is TAPE, Inc. also,” it said. 

“From here it is clear that Ms. Diaz merely made the account for and in behalf of TAPE. Thus, when she resigned, TAPE has to assign a new employee as administrator of the account via board resolution to be submitted to YouTube,” it added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tape Inc. (@officialtapeinc)

TAPE said that YouTubers know that “if you are the owner of the account then you should be the registered owner and you are the one receiving the monetization thereof. We have documents to prove this.”

TAPE's documents and receipts were shown in a GMA News report.

TVJ Productions' legal counsel Enrique Dela Cruz said over the weekend that they will file a legal action against TAPE for accessing the account. 

Dela Cruz said that TAPE previously did not have access to the channel. 

"The owner of the YouTube channel is the owner of the email used to register it. It is not TAPE. That is why they never had access to this account," he said. 

RELATEDEat Bulaga! trademark granted to TAPE Inc.

vuukle comment

EAT BULAGA

TAPE INC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Michael V sings about 'pasosyal pero purita' in new 'Bubble Gang' parody

Michael V sings about 'pasosyal pero purita' in new 'Bubble Gang' parody

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Trust Michael V to come up with another socially relevant parody about living beyond one's means in the latest episode of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Still love you po': Vice Ganda says after Juan Ponce Enrile called Vice 'bastos'

'Still love you po': Vice Ganda says after Juan Ponce Enrile called Vice 'bastos'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile called him "bastos," Vice Ganda gave a shout out to grandfathers. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'May bumbunan na s'ya': Juancho Trivino 'kontrabida' again to Barbie Forteza, David Licauco
play

'May bumbunan na s'ya': Juancho Trivino 'kontrabida' again to Barbie Forteza, David Licauco

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Juancho Trivino will continue to antagonize Barbie Forteza and David Licauco sans a friar's robe and with his head full of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who is Chris Evan's wife Alba Baptista?

Who is Chris Evan's wife Alba Baptista?

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Here is a brief background about the 26-year-old Portuguese actress who Chris Evans has evidently decided to spend his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aga Muhlach, Angel Locsin mourn death of talent manager Ethel Ramos

Aga Muhlach, Angel Locsin mourn death of talent manager Ethel Ramos

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Aga Muhlach paid tribute to his manager Ethel Ramos who passed away last Sunday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What has Liza Soberano been up to in Korea?

What has Liza Soberano been up to in Korea?

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
If fans have been wondering about Liza Soberano traveling back and forth to South Korea, particularly this year, the actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bautista leads roster of newest NYMA talents

Christian Bautista leads roster of newest NYMA talents

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Christian Bautista leads the roster of talents who recently signed with NYMA (Now You Must Aspire), the tradigital talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Nothing fazed rapper Nicki Minaj as she pulled off hosting and performing duties at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
World of Frozen to open in HK Disneyland on November 20

World of Frozen to open in HK Disneyland on November 20

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is getting ready for the opening of World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest “Frozen”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with