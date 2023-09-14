TAPE shows proofs of owning 'Eat Bulaga' YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. reiterated that they own the YouTube channel of "Eat Bulaga" and they did not hack it.

In a statement released last Tuesday, TAPE said it cannot hack its own account.

“TAPE is the owner of the account and YouTube's record confirms that. As per YouTube's record, the account's detail states that TAPE is the registered owner of the account, the administrator was its former employee, Therese Angeli Diaz and the monetization payee is TAPE, Inc. also,” it said.

“From here it is clear that Ms. Diaz merely made the account for and in behalf of TAPE. Thus, when she resigned, TAPE has to assign a new employee as administrator of the account via board resolution to be submitted to YouTube,” it added.

TAPE said that YouTubers know that “if you are the owner of the account then you should be the registered owner and you are the one receiving the monetization thereof. We have documents to prove this.”

TAPE's documents and receipts were shown in a GMA News report.

TVJ Productions' legal counsel Enrique Dela Cruz said over the weekend that they will file a legal action against TAPE for accessing the account.

Dela Cruz said that TAPE previously did not have access to the channel.

"The owner of the YouTube channel is the owner of the email used to register it. It is not TAPE. That is why they never had access to this account," he said.

RELATED: Eat Bulaga! trademark granted to TAPE Inc.