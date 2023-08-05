^

Eat Bulaga! trademark granted to TAPE Inc.

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 9:00pm
Eat Bulaga! trademark granted to TAPE Inc.
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
GMA Sparkle

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL) granted the renewal certification of registration for the "Eat Bulaga" trademark to Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.). 

According to reports, the renewal was granted on June 14 and effective until June 14, 2033. 

In his Instagram story, Bullet Jalosjos, the executive from TAPE, shared the news of the successful trademark renewal.

"May awa ang Diyos,” he captioned his post. 

In a report by PEP, TAPE's legal counsel Maggie Abraham-Garduque confirmed the renewal. 

"Marami kasi ang nagsasabi na since nag-expire ang registration ng TAPE Inc. sa Eat Bulaga! trademark, free for all na ito. This is not true," Abraham-Garduque said. 

The lawyer said the certificate of renewal makes TAPE Inc. the "continuous owner of the name Eat Bulaga! and EB and its logos until 2033."

"Importante ito kasi kumbaga sa lupa, ang Certificate of Registration and in this case, the Certificate of Renewal of TAPE Inc., ay ang titulo to prove its ownership over the trademark Eat Bulaga!" Abraham-Garduque added.

Meanwhile, Joey de Leon reacted to the news on his Instagram account. 

"Sa kanila ang RENEWAL, sa amin ang NUMERAL! Thanks for promoting us for the next TEN years!" the host-comedian said. 

"I’m still with EB, ah ah, not that EB but with Ellen and Barbie!" he added.

