David Licauco answers Jak Roberto's Anti-Silos Class with DLSU

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 8:46am
Barbie Forteza and David Licauco talk with Boy Abunda on the February 6, 2023 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda."
Screengrab from GMA Network YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco has an answer to his love team partner Barbie Forteza's boyfriend Jak Roberto's "JRU Anti-Silos Class."

In an interview with Boy Abunda, David said "David Licauco Seloso University" or DLSU will be the rival of Jak's JRU. 

David admitted that he's a jealous type of person. 

“Depende sa context or situation, 'di ba? Kung lalabas naman talaga 'yung girlfriend mo with her friends, kailangan maintindihan mo. Pero minsan, may guys na iba 'yung pakay," he said. 

“As a guy, alam ko kung ano 'yung lalakeng puwede mong pagkatiwalaan. I mean, seloso ako in a way, pero I don’t really say it sa public, siyempre hindi naman maganda. Meron din siyang sariling buhay, may sarili akong buhay," he added. 

David said Jak understands that his love team with Barbie is just in front of the camera. 

“We’re good friends,” he said. 

“Pinag-uusapan namin. 'Yung parang I received 'yung mga nangyari sa anti-silos. Pinag-uusapan namin kung magre-react siya o si Jak. Pero siyempre, tinatawanan lang namin kasi, at the end of the day, entertainers kami. We’re so happy to entertain,” he added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

