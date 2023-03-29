^

Entertainment

Toni Gonzaga pregnant with 2nd baby — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 11:10am
Toni Gonzaga pregnant with 2nd baby â€” report
Toni Gonzaga
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Toni Gonzaga is reportedly pregnant with her second baby with director husband Paul Soriano.

In a report by Bandera, Toni's pregnancy is confirmed but the report said the couple didn't want to publicize it. 

“Wala pang planong ilantad na buntis si Toni, pati kung ilang buwan ay hindi rin sinabi siguro may hinihintay na perfect time, saka baka kasi ma-stress pag isinapubliko na nila," a reliable source told Bandera. 

"Alam mo naman ang netizens baka kung ano lang ang masabi," it added. 

Toni was heavily criticized by internet users after she supported the candidacy of now president Bongbong Marcos. Social media users are asking for boycott everytime she has projects such as being the Shopee endorser, her Metro Manila Film Festival movie and her anniversary concert. 

Amid the accusations, Soriano believed that his wife is the most powerful celebrity today.  

"You know, honestly, outside looking in, if I can a step back and just, you know, from a perspective of not being her husband, or her producer or her director… And just outside looking in, I really believe Toni is probably the most powerful celebrity today,” Paul said.

"Only because the criticisms and the hate that she’s getting are from equally powerful people, too. You don’t rattle relevant people if you’re not doing something better than them, 'di ba? And you know, of course, you know, I’m her husband, and I’m very extremely proud of her. She’s also one of the strongest people I know, right,” he added. 

RELATED: Toni Gonzaga probably the most powerful celebrity today — Paul Soriano
 

TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The "Pinoy Big Brother" alum and the "Starstruck" star wed after seven years of dating in a ceremony attended by their fellow...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Holding hands, kissing': Selena Gomez reportedly dating best friend Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik

'Holding hands, kissing': Selena Gomez reportedly dating best friend Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
International singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are reportedly dating.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied the romance rumors between him and actress Cristine Reyes. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria Enrols at CACS, Learns Fundamentals to Back Up Her Cooking Skills

Jodi Sta. Maria Enrols at CACS, Learns Fundamentals to Back Up Her Cooking Skills

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria, one of the stars in the GMA and ABS-CBN milestone collaborative TV series Unbreak My Heart to air this 2023,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ala-Taken movie': Camille Prats finds phone stolen at Blackpink concert

'Ala-Taken movie': Camille Prats finds phone stolen at Blackpink concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapuso host Camille Prats has found her stolen phone after tracking it a la "Taken" movie.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Issa Pressman shares more sweet photos with James Reid

Issa Pressman shares more sweet photos with James Reid

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Issa Pressman fueled romance rumors with James Reid with another set of cozy photos on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ilong lang akin': Luis Manzano says Jessy Mendiola is their baby's lookalike

'Ilong lang akin': Luis Manzano says Jessy Mendiola is their baby's lookalike

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano admitted that it is his wife Jessy Mendiola who is their baby Rosie's look-alike.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Disney in Concert' in the Philippines set to mark Disney's 100th anniversary

'Disney in Concert' in the Philippines set to mark Disney's 100th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Disney is coming to Manila with a brand new show to celebrate its 10tth Anniversary. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift is first living artist to have 7 albums in Billboard 200 Top 40

Taylor Swift is first living artist to have 7 albums in Billboard 200 Top 40

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has seven albums in the Billboard 200's Top 40 at the same time, a first for...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador

BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Fashion label Calvin Klein launched the debut of its new global ambassador Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS as part of its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with