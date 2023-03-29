Toni Gonzaga pregnant with 2nd baby â€” report

Toni Gonzaga pregnant with 2nd baby — report

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Toni Gonzaga is reportedly pregnant with her second baby with director husband Paul Soriano.

In a report by Bandera, Toni's pregnancy is confirmed but the report said the couple didn't want to publicize it.

“Wala pang planong ilantad na buntis si Toni, pati kung ilang buwan ay hindi rin sinabi siguro may hinihintay na perfect time, saka baka kasi ma-stress pag isinapubliko na nila," a reliable source told Bandera.

"Alam mo naman ang netizens baka kung ano lang ang masabi," it added.

Toni was heavily criticized by internet users after she supported the candidacy of now president Bongbong Marcos. Social media users are asking for boycott everytime she has projects such as being the Shopee endorser, her Metro Manila Film Festival movie and her anniversary concert.

Amid the accusations, Soriano believed that his wife is the most powerful celebrity today.

"You know, honestly, outside looking in, if I can a step back and just, you know, from a perspective of not being her husband, or her producer or her director… And just outside looking in, I really believe Toni is probably the most powerful celebrity today,” Paul said.

"Only because the criticisms and the hate that she’s getting are from equally powerful people, too. You don’t rattle relevant people if you’re not doing something better than them, 'di ba? And you know, of course, you know, I’m her husband, and I’m very extremely proud of her. She’s also one of the strongest people I know, right,” he added.

